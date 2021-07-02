Northern Co-op Foundation scholarships for the 2021-22 school year were awarded to 10 Minnesota students.
Those selected included: Grace Acheson, Cold Spring; Carson Bergquist, Melrose; Brian Beutz, Albany; Haden Chuba, Swanville; Seth Crocker, Little Falls; Simon Kroll, Royalton; Katie Orth, Randall; Kenna Salo, New York Mills; Colby Schertler, Deer Creek; and Brody Uhlenkamp, Osakis.
Northern Co-op Foundation scholarships are awarded to students from the four-state areas of Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota and South Dakota. Students need to be seniors in or a graduate of high school who show potential for significant contributions to cooperative organizations. They must be enrolled at an institution of higher learning and will take a course in business or economics that studies the principles of cooperatives.
Students can apply for future scholarships by obtaining an application at Stearns Electric Association’s website at www.stearnselectric.org. Applications must be submitted on or before the Feb. 1, 2022 deadline.
Applications are also available through the local high school guidance counselors and the Northern Co-op Foundation Board of Directors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.