Water is often equated with life. It covers 97% of the earth’s surface, makes up over half the human body and is an essential part of plant growth. It provides a home for thousands of creatures, and is used by humans for transportation, recreation and even electricity.
In Minnesota, many people can access clean, safe drinking water by lifting the handle on their kitchen tap. However, with increases in land use, deforestation and pollution, many have growing concerns over water quality in the future.
The Environmental Working Group (EWG), a non-profit group of researchers, compiled 23 years of data which showed evidence of their growing concern that Minnesota drinking water is becoming contaminated with nitrates.
Although low levels of nitrate is naturally occurring in soil with sources ranging from decomposing plant matter to animal feces, the Minnesota Department of Health notes that levels over 3 mg/l are likely caused by human activity. In 1962, a 10 mg/l legal limit for nitrate contamination was set by the federal government, a standard that remains today.
Several studies have noted that any amount of nitrate over 5 mg/l can be detrimental to human health, including a recent study by EWG linking high levels of nitrate to cancer and birth defects. The federal government does warn consumers of the effects of nitrates on infants, which can cause a fatal oxygen deprivation condition called blue baby syndrome.
On March 4, the EWG released its report spanning 23 years and found that 115 community water systems serving over half a million Minnesotans had at least one nitrate test over 3 mg/l. Contamination in 63% of those sources increased in that time period with test averages rising by 61%.
The research group noted two cities in Morrison County, Swanville and Little Falls, where groundwater was tested and found to have averages below 3 mg/l. Although some tests in Swanville over the 23-year period ranged closer to a 5 mg/l mark, the overall results are well within federally deemed “safe” limits.
Due to the rural makeup of Morrison County, many residents have private wells, making test results difficult to include in any study unless voluntary results are provided, according to the EWG.
Shannon Wettstein of the Morrison County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) said that is one of many reasons SWDC provides free nitrate testing twice a year for landowners in the area.
“These are all just people that want to have their wells tested, no one is asked to, it’s all voluntary,” she said.
The SWCD tracks the results of all the voluntary tests on their website. Some of the maps they create show multiple rounds of tests on the same well. And since different people test each time, there is no tracking a specific well’s progress or whether that well has been tested multiple times.
However, many landowners who receive a high test result seek a solution then bring back both the water before and water after treatment. In October 2019, 13 wells tested over 10 mg/l, and six were being treated at the time. The highest test result was 60 mg/ and out of 151 wells tested, over 75% were below 5 mg/l, more than 15% tested over 5 mg/l and 9% tested over 10 mg/l.
Wettstein said the SWCD is a resource for information and guidance on a number of matters concerning landowners, including water quality, but they are not meant to enforce any regulations or check in on a landowner with a well that might have tested high for nitrates.
“If someone did have a high result, we would encourage them to get their well tested at a certified lab as well, just to do a double check,” Wettstein said.
The SWCD also asks for information, to be provided voluntarily, on well construction and depth, especially if a result is high, so they can determine a possible cause. Possible causes include: a crack in the landowner’s well casing, a failing septic system, over-fertilizing their lawn, living in a dense agricultural area, an area with sandy soils and/or having a sandpoint well.
Though some causes have solutions like digging a new well or changing its location, fixing a septic system and reducing fertilizer use, some landowners may not have any choice but to treat the problem that can’t be resolved in another way.
If an obvious cause can not be determined and changing a water source is not an option, Wettstein’s colleague, Lance Chisholm, said the SWCD recommends residents treat their water via reverse osmosis.
Although there are other treatment options like ionization or distillation, Chisholm said reverse osmosis is the most common method. A tank can be installed below a homeowner’s sink and as long as the filter is changed according to guidelines, it can be a long-term treatment.
As aquifers can be miles long or there are several in one area, Chisholm said contamination sources are difficult to pinpoint.
“When we were taking these samples and having them tested, a resident’s well water could be high and right across the street is just fine because they’re possibly getting their source from a different aquifer,” he said.
The SWCD has information on best management practices for farmers so they can lower their chance of contributing to groundwater contamination. There are also many sources of nitrate leaching, agricultural land use can impact some areas more than others.
Minnesota water sources tend to be high in nitrates due to coarse or sandy soils, Wettstein said. Nitrates can leech through the soil at a faster rate and into groundwater below.
Many farmers use nitrates as a fertilizer either as a chemical addition, through manure or even with the use of cover crops since rotting plant material is a source of concentrated nitrate as well. Plants use nitrate, which is a combination of nitrogen and oxygen, to grow, but if soil is oversaturated and the plants cannot absorb it all, the nitrates leeches through the soil potentially contaminating aquifers.
“I think statewide where they are seeing nitrates rising in drinking water is in irrigated areas. Now those would be fields that are farmed and they’re applying nitrogen in their coarse soils, so it doesn’t take much. If that plant is not actively taking up that nutrient then it’s falling out and leaching through,” Wettstein said.
The SWCD has resources for farmers about loans they can use to purchase equipment that could increase their sustainability practices.
Contaminated drinking water affects animals as well as humans. According to North Dakota State University, nitrate poisoning affects livestock through water or even feed sources. Plants hold on to higher levels of nitrate during a drought or irregular weather patterns, for example. If high levels are suspected in plants, NDSU recommends having feed sources tested by a lab to ensure animal safety.
“It’s never going to be perfect because you can take the best farmer in the county, and there’s lots of good examples here, that are following all the guidelines and they’re using the appropriate amounts to optimize their yields without nitrogen leaking and they can have five weather apps on their phone and only use their irrigator according to scheduling rates and it rains. It wasn’t on the horizon and they just applied a side dressing of nitrogen, there’s a good chance that that’s going to be lost,” Wettstein said.
Even in the best case scenarios, she said, both the county and the state will likely see increases in nitrate contamination in the future.
