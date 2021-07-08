An investigation is underway after a local business caught fire in southeast Morrison County, Thursday.
The Morrison County Sheriff's Office received a report of a structure fire at Trails Edge Food, Fuel and Liquor, located south of Buckman at 9692 Highway 25, at about 10:13 a.m. Thursday. When deputies arrived on scene, there was smoke coming out of the north and west sides of the building, according to a written statement from the Morrison County Sheriff's Office.
According to the Sheriff's Office, there were people inside the building when the fire broke out, but everyone was able to make it outside without injury.
The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and is being investigated by the Minnesota State Fire Marshal's Office.
The Pierz Fire Department responded and was assisted by the Royalton Fire Department, the Morrison County Sheriff's Office, the Pierz Police Department and the Minnesota State Patrol.
