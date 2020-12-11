Paul Michael Nieman, 30, of Little Falls, was charged with a felony for violating a domestic abuse no contact order within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions.
According to a statement by the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, a Morrison County District Judge allegedly issued a domestic abuse no contact order (DANCO) on Oct. 29, 2019, which prohibited Nieman from contacting the victim.
On Dec. 1, a deputy from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office allegedly received information that Nieman and the victim were living together at an address on 183rd Street in Morrison County. The deputy drove to that location and allegedly observed Nieman sitting on a couch inside the residence. The deputy asked Nieman where the protected person was located and he allegedly said they were in a back bedroom. The protected person then allegedly approached and identified themself to the deputy.
The deputy allegedly advised Nieman that he was in violation of the DANCO and he was placed under arrest.
Nieman’s criminal history allegedly shows that he was previously convicted of a felony violation of a no contact order from November 2015. He was also convicted of felony domestic assault by strangulation in November 2015. As a result of those prior convictions, the current offense is enhanced to a felony.
If convicted, Nieman faces five years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine.
