Samuel Cabildo Nicolas Jr., 40, Little Falls was charged with felony third degree burglary and receiving stolen property in Morrison County District Court.
The charge stems from a June 28 incident, when a resident reported a possible burglary and a missing air compressor, fuel tank and scrap metal.
Officers identified the vehicle on the scene from the resident’s camera footage.
The vehicle’s owner was the mother of the identified suspect, Nicolas.
An officer reportedly went to the resident days later and spotted the reportedly stolen items, as well as Nicolas who was allegedly wearing the same cap as in the camera footage.
When the officer left to obtain a search warrant, Nicolas allegedly fled the scene and could not be located.
With the search warrant, officers found the numerous stolen items reported by the victim estimated to be worth over $1,000.
If convicted, Nicolas could face up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
