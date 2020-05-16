Robert William Scott Nichols, 36, Bemidji, was charged for felony first degree possession of a controlled substance and Tyler James Skogen, 34, Shevlin was charged with felony fifth degree controlled substance possession in Morrison County District Court.
The charges stem from an April 11 incident when an officer made a traffic stop and found the driver, Nichols, did not have a valid driver’s license. Skogen was identified as a passenger in the vehicle.
Suspecting drug use, a second officer arrived to complete a K-9 search of the vehicle where a substance was located and allegedly field-tested positive for 68.2 grams of methamphetamine.
Nichols allegedly admitted to purchasing the drugs.
If convicted, he could face up to 30 years in prison and/or a $1,000,000 fine.
Skogen was searched and officers allegedly found a substance in his pocket field-testing positive as 3.4 grams of methamphetamine.
If convicted, Skogen could face up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
