First time moms may experience an abundance of emotions after discovering that they’re pregnant, whether it was planned or not. A new mom might feel overwhelmed, have questions or just doesn’t know where to start her journey welcoming a new person into the world. She might even wish she could have a personal nurse to walk her through it. In many places, she can.
Since 2010, Morrison County has offered the Nurse Family Partnership (NFP) program, to new moms under 28 weeks gestation.
NFP Director Lisa Vasilj started her role in October, but previously worked in Children’s Maternal Health (CMH) said that NFP is open to all first-time moms.
“It is a family home visiting program that is evidence based which means that it has been extensively studied through randomized control and different studies across the country. So it is proven to work. That’s the reason that they brought that to the county because it is evidence based,” she said.
Vasilj said the program is specific to first-time moms due to their vulnerable nature. Many new moms may have mixed feelings and are in need of some guidance. She said the NFP team is happy to step in and assist any new mom, even if that means answering a couple of questions, referring them to another program, or ultimately determining is NFP is a good fit for them. She said the majority of clients are age 16-25, but all ages are welcome.
“Everything is brand new so they don’t know what to expect. It’s a really good time for us to be able to come in and support them and share with them the newest findings based on all this evidence we have,” Vasilj said. “So we really support them and help them through that first unknown time of being pregnant.”
The earlier moms are admitted into the program the better. It allows for more time to get to know each other, and foster a trusting relationship, knowing that they’re looking out for the client and her baby’s best interest, Vasilj said.
Nurses and clients talk about anything a new mom needs to. From physical and mental health, to relationships, to affording different services and much more.
“So you know, the more time that we can spend with them before the baby comes the easier it is for us to work towards all those supportive services that will help them have a healthy pregnancy and healthy baby,” Vasilj said.
Brenda Carriveau, a part-time nurse who started in November, said that new moms use NFP for all reasons.
“They may not have known or have been guided, supported or educated from their moms or grandmas, some may not have that role model when they’re younger to really know how to take care of themselves through pregnancy and to take care of a baby for the first time. So we’re there to guide them and help them through their journey,” Carriveau said.
After a new mom is referred to the program, or contacts them directly, Vasilj said getting to know them is a priority.
“We call them up and we tell them a little about our program, then we offer to meet with them either at their home, here if they want, or wherever they are comfortable. We chat a lot and get to know each other a bit to see if its something they’re open to, knowing there’s no charge to them whatsoever,” she said.
NFP doesn’t include or replace regular doctor visits and prenatal care, but is an additional resource to moms, Vasilj said. Not many moms are uninsured, but if they are, Vasilj said NFP has the resources to help moms to apply for Medical Assistance (MA).
NFP nurses are there to talk about what happens at doctors appointments and guide any recommendations made by physicians. Nurses also take vitals signs and complete a general assessment every time they visit with a client.
“Many times doctors don’t have a whole lot of time to spend with each patient or client and we’re here to support that information,” Carriveau said.
Vasilj said that preterm labor signs are talked about at nearly every visit so new moms can tell when it’s time to call the doctor.
“We really want them to feel good about their pregnancy and feel like they have the power to take care of themselves and their babies and to trust their own instincts. Because all moms have just great instincts. I think that’s really one of the exciting things for me is that they finally realize that they have everything they need to be a great mom, and I just kinda helped show them that they already had it,” Vasilj said.
Public Health Nursing Supervisor Cindy Nienaber went over some compelling data for the County Board.
“NFP is considered the gold standard for Maternal Child Health (MCH) nursing programs and it is recognized nationwide,” she said.
Nienaber said 100% of Morrison County NFP are breastfed and immunized. Although, the goal in 2020 is to have at least 81% of mothers initiate breastfeeding.
Another goal, is to reduce the number of pregnancies within six and 12 months of birth. Minnesota averages about 12% of clients becoming pregnant in that amount of time, with Morrison county being slightly higher at 15%.
Nienaber and Vasilj both separately stressed that preventative spending saves money. NFP states that for every dollar invested in the Nurse Family Partnership they get a return of $5.70.
NFP saves money by reducing risk of preterm births, infant mortality, emergency department use, and reduces the amount of time families are on government assistance.
Among several other factors, NFP reported saving the government an average of $26,179 per family.
In the surrounding counties of Todd, Wadena and Cass, 73 families were served in the past year.
“Our focus is those families that are high risk. Helping to reduce preterm births, decrease tobacco, alcohol other chemicals use and improve the socio economic status of the families that we work with,” Nienaber said.
However Vasilj said that high risk can include several factors such as high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, financial adversity, mental health concerns or mothers with a history of miscarriages.
“We try really hard to get any of our local partners to just send us all first time moms and then we can help sort out those other factors,” Vasilj said. “If we don’t feel like they’re going to fit into our program so to speak, then we have other Maternal Child Health programs that are similar.”
After sensing a need for more staff, a grant was applied for and NFP was awarded a four year grant to support the employment of Carriveau, who will handle upward of 15 cases.
Vasilj said that when she and Carriveau started, they were very busy, but fewer referrals are sent during the holiday season. As of Dec. 31, Vasilj, who also supervises in three other counties, was handling 10 cases and Carriveau was handling four, but will take up to that 15 client threshold as time goes on.
Carriveau also works at the Women, Infants and Children’s (WIC) clinic during the week.
She said her experience with WIC and being a nurse helps her refer moms to education sources and programs that might benefit them. Carriveau said that new moms can start WIC during pregnancy, so in meeting them she can talk about NFP and CMH services as well.
Carriveau said that some moms can feel they don’t have any option in keeping the baby, so they need help deciding what path to take or getting access to additional resources.
“I think this program helps to guide and support them to help them see that they can do this, that they’ve got this and that they have choices. Maybe initially when they thought they were pregnant, scared, alone, that ‘I don’t know that I can do this on my own.’ We’re here to help them,” she said.
The NFP program assists moms and their children up to the age of two, but Vasilj said services don’t stop there. Many other programs are available for that next stage of life.
