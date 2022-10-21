A clarification brought forward by Mayor Greg Zylka led to a lengthy discussion, Monday, during the City Council’s work session.
Zylka said it was stated in the Morrison County Record that he and City Administrator Jon Radermacher “threw away some valuable information” that someone wanted to get onto a meeting agenda. He wanted to ensure the rest of the Council knew that was in reference to a hand drawing of a possible combined Fire Department, Police Department and City Hall in one building.
It was an issue he said the Council discussed “at great length” with department heads during its Aug. 1 meeting.
“It’s not up to us to draw that out,” Zylka said. “It’s up to us to approve what they’re asking for, or take a look at what they’re asking for. We do not bring things to the entire Council that one person requests, especially after we had already discussed that and said, ‘That’s not our job to draw that out.’”
His point was in reference to an answer Council Member James Storlie gave to a candidate questionnaire that was printed in the Oct. 9, edition of the newspaper. Storlie, who currently serves as a council representative for Ward 3, is running for re-election in 2022 in a contested race against David Meyer.
One of the questions in the questionnaire — which was provided to all candidates in contested races — asked them to identify ways in which the city could be doing better, or where it should improve.
In his answer, Storlie said the agenda process should be changed because “too many times ideas aren’t included in this process.” As an example, he said he submitted “a simple design idea” for the project before the Council voted, Aug. 1, to hire Wold Architects to complete a needs assessment on city facilities for $16,000.
“Now, I’m not sure just what this firm is deciding on, but because of someone making a decision not to look at and debate my concept, it was nixed and destroyed (accidentally),” Storlie wrote. “Maybe the action needed is to involve more than just a couple of members to determine what items are included to the agenda.”
In response to Zylka’s clarification, Storlie reiterated that he submitted the drawing before the Council approved the recommendation from Radermacher — which he said was unanimous among department heads — to hire Wold. He said the firm would “go through and do just what I basically had drawn down.”
Zylka said Wold’s work was much more than what Storlie had turned in.
“That was only — all I was doing was bringing an idea,” Storlie said. “I know it wasn’t to scale, it wasn’t a blueprint; all it was, was a concept to talk about, which wasn’t even brought before the Council to even discuss.”
Zylka reminded Storlie that the Council had already discussed the matter during its retreat in June. It was also discussed, in brief, at a council meeting prior to it coming to a vote, Aug. 1.
Storlie said nothing had been decided. Instead, he said there was “a little bit of discussion” on how the facilities could possibly fit into a possible location for the new facility near the current Fire Hall on the east side of Little Falls.
“All I was doing was bringing a basic concept to look at,” he said.
Radermacher clarified that what Wold is doing, as part of its needs assessment, is meeting with each department that would be affected by the project — the fire and police departments, along with all of those housed at City Hall. They have been discussing, with Wold, all of the components and functionality requirements needed to do their jobs so they have an understanding of what all would be necessary in such a facility.
“They’re architects,” Radermacher said. “They have mechanical engineers that came on site to do facilities analyses, making sure that they looked at everything that we have, understood what capacities do we have in the existing facilities.”
He said they also will look at economies of scale for a potential new facility. In other words, where things can overlap to best use space and create something that is efficient to serve city employees not only now, but also 20 years into the future.
He added that the space next to the Fire Hall is just a location that has been discussed. Before they can even get to the point of deciding where — or even, if — a facility will be built, it is important to do the needs assessment to explore how city departments would function within a proposed spot.
“I don’t believe that I’m capable of figuring that out,” Radermacher said.
“We need architects,” he continued. “We need people that design those things, those components, to do that. That’s the work that’s happening.”
He added that he is “really happy” so far with the work that has been done and the participation from both Wold and city staff.
“(I’m) very excited to see what they come back with for proposals so that the Council can have a chance to provide some additional input on that, that the community can have a chance to provide some additional input on that,” Radermacher said.
Council Member Frank Gosiak added that he had just spoken with employees at both the Police Department and the Fire Hall that day. He said they were “well satisfied” with the work being done by Wold.
“They’re impressed by how much interest and time they’re putting into this to make sure that we come up with a good, proper plan here,” Gosiak said.
He said anything built for the city has to go through licensed professionals.
“It’s like Jon says, I don’t have the know how for all the mechanical engineering, the electrical engineering, the permits required, the parking lots, all of this kind of stuff,” Gosiak said. “That takes professionals. Even each person in each department, from the Fire Hall to the Police Department and that, they don’t have the capability.”
