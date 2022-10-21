Council discussion

Little Falls City Council Member James Storlie, second from left, speaks during the Council's work session, Monday, at City Hall. Listening are, from left, Brad Hircock, Leif Hanson and Frank Gosiak.

A clarification brought forward by Mayor Greg Zylka led to a lengthy discussion, Monday, during the City Council’s work session.

Zylka said it was stated in the Morrison County Record that he and City Administrator Jon Radermacher “threw away some valuable information” that someone wanted to get onto a meeting agenda. He wanted to ensure the rest of the Council knew that was in reference to a hand drawing of a possible combined Fire Department, Police Department and City Hall in one building.

