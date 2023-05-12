A huge rummage sale will be held at Zion Lutheran Church, 411 Third Ave. NE, Little Falls.

The sale begins Thursday, May 18, from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Half-price day is Friday, May 19, from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. A portion of the proceeds will be given to the Morrison County Chaplaincy.

