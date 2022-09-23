Ann Marie Zimmerman

Ann Marie Zimmerman, front, from Morrison County Health and Human Services was honored by the Board of Commissioners, from left, Mike Wilson, Mike LeMieur, Randy Winscher, Jeffrey Jelinski and Greg Blaine, for going above and beyond in helping a resident, recently.

 Staff photo by Zach Hacker

Ann Marie Zimmerman was recognized by Morrison County, Tuesday, for going above and beyond the call of duty.

An employee at the front desk in Health and Human Services (HHS), Zimmerman sprang into action when she saw an opportunity to help an elderly resident of the county.

Load comments