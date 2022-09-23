Ann Marie Zimmerman, front, from Morrison County Health and Human Services was honored by the Board of Commissioners, from left, Mike Wilson, Mike LeMieur, Randy Winscher, Jeffrey Jelinski and Greg Blaine, for going above and beyond in helping a resident, recently.
Ann Marie Zimmerman was recognized by Morrison County, Tuesday, for going above and beyond the call of duty.
An employee at the front desk in Health and Human Services (HHS), Zimmerman sprang into action when she saw an opportunity to help an elderly resident of the county.
“Another fine example of our employees going above and beyond,” said County Administrator Matt LeBlanc. “One of our values is seeking and striving to understand, and Ann Marie exudes that. Another one of our imperatives is a resident-centric structure. That is also something displayed.”
LeBlanc read the nomination letter that was sent on Zimmerman’s behalf, which went into detail about her actions. He received the letter from a supervisor within another county department.
According to the letter, on Aug. 30, an elderly resident who was wheeling an oxygen tank came into HHS to purchase bus tokens. The woman was planning to call a shuttle to take her to the chiropractor, which was only one block away from the Morrison County Government Center.
Zimmerman realized that would be a time-consuming process, according to the letter.
“Knowing that there was a wheelchair available in the mail room, she saw an opportunity to spend just a few minutes and make a world of difference in an elderly person’s day,” LeBlanc read. “Ann Marie asked the citizen to take a ride in the wheelchair and, in five minutes, was able to get her safely across two busy streets and to her appointment on time.”
HHS Director Brad Vold said Zimmerman, along with fellow front desk employees Theresa Stout and Auri Karst, are “the face of the organization.” He commended them for always ensuring that customer service is paramount to what they do.
“Ann Marie, I couldn’t be more proud to be in this room with you this morning, and proud that you are part of the Morrison County family,” said Board Chair Greg Blaine. “You put a very positive face on this organization for all of us. I sincerely thank you for being you.”
Fellow Commissioner Jeffrey Jelinski had a hard time finding the right words to express how much Zimmerman’s kindness meant to him, as a fellow representative of the county.
“What you did, what you accomplished for me, for this Board, for this community, period, for the city of Little Falls, by doing what you did is absolutely volumes,” he said.
“What you did for one person, is absolutely volumes and miles for the world of what we do,” he continued. “I can’t say it enough: thank you. That’s impressive. Absolutely outstanding.”
