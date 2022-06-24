More than 50 area children took a trip into the wild blue yonder, June 18.
The Little Falls/Morrison County Municipal Airport hosted Young Eagle Flights for children ages 8 - 17. They were able to take a trip up in an airplane with a pilot from the Lakes Area Aviation flight school — which operates out of Little Falls — or from the St. Cloud Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 551.
“It’s just fun for the kids,” said Jake Heffron, owner of Lakes Area Aviation. “We anticipate flying around 80 - 100 kids in three hours this morning. I think we have 10 aircraft here this morning. Everybody here is a volunteer.”
During the flight, the children got to go up about 2,500 feet — nearly half of a mile — and circle Little Falls. Along with the free ride, the children also got a certificate and a log book.
More importantly, however, Heffron hopes it will help ignite in them an interest in aviation. He said right now there is a huge shortage of pilots nationwide, and the industry has changed a lot in the last decade. He said the pay has increased greatly, and it is “one of the highest paid careers out there.”
He hoped some of the children who took flight at the event would eventually become students at Lakes Area Aviation. He said the school has six instructors and eight aircraft just in Little Falls.
“A lot of people don’t know about Lakes Area Aviation,” Heffron said. “I think we’re probably one of the biggest flight schools north of the metro in Minnesota now.”
He said, currently, there are students from as far away as California, Florida and New Jersey taking part in the school’s accelerated programs. In Little Falls, they’re able to train up to the level of instructor. At that point, they can build up their hours and go straight from Lakes Area Aviation to becoming a commercial airline pilot.
Heffron said now is a great time to get into the field, and events like Young Eagle Flights help build up interest.
“Most of the pilots that are instructors or airline pilots, they have a story of when they first rode in an airline; what prompted them to go into aviation,” Heffron said. “If we fly 100 kids and five of them decide that this is a career, to me, that’s a success.”
Wilbur Orson of New London, was one of the volunteer pilots taking kids for a ride in Little Falls. He built his own plane and is a member of the EAA Chapter 551.
An example of what Heffron said, he knows exactly how he developed a love for aviation.
“Going back to my influence, my dad, he built an airplane in 1929,” Orson said. “It had a Henderson Motorcycle engine in it. Of course, he flew it and crashed, flew it and crashed. I think my grandfather said to him, ‘That’s enough flying, son. Find a woman and get married.’ So, I never did see the airplane.”
He finally got involved in aviation in his 40s. He spent two and a half years building his current plane, an RV-12 with a glass cockpit that is complete with all of the latest technology in aviation.
He takes his plane to give Young Eagle rides two or three times per year. Along with it being fun for the children, he said it’s fun for him as a pilot, as well. Though the reactions he gets from his co-pilots on the trips can vary greatly.
“Some are frozen and they’re scared to death,” Orson said. “Some, I say, ‘Hey, go ahead and fly the airplane.’ They grab my flight control and they go, ‘Oh, I’m flying an airplane.’ They get excited. They come back and they want to go up again, of course.”
Heffron said that experience is also a big part of why he likes to participate in events like the one in Little Falls. Even if none of the Young Eagles end up becoming a pilot or even taking up aviation as a hobby, it is still a great experience that he likes to pass along.
“I’ve met a lot of people who are adults and they’ve never been in an airplane,” Heffron said. “Just to be able to see the Earth and Little Falls and the area from the sky, it’s just a unique opportunity that I think is great for kids to experience.”
He said none of that would be possible without the pilots and staff members who volunteer their time for the events. In fact, he said many of the pilots actually have to pay to participate, but they do it because of their love of aviation and wanting to see pass it along to future generations.
“The more the merrier,” Orson said. “We want to get people out here and get interested in aviation.”
