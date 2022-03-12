Morrison County Sheriff's Deputy Al Yoder was presented with a Certificate of Appreciation by the County Board, Tuesday, at the Morrison County Government Center. Pictured are (front row, from left): Commissioners Mike Wilson, Mike LeMieur, Randy Winscher, Jeffrey Jelinski and Greg Blaine. Back row: Sheriff Shawn Larsen, Yoder and County Administrator Matt LeBlanc.
Morrison County Sheriff’s Deputy Al Yoder was presented with a Certificate of Appreciation by the County Board, Tuesday, at the Morrison County Government Center.
Yoder received the recognition after he helped a stranded motorist en route to Staples. Sheriff Shawn Larsen said when Yoder arrived, the tow truck they called was more than an hour away and Yoder got them a local tow truck driver, saving them time and money
“This is nothing new for Al,” Larsen said. “This is something he continues to do on a daily basis. I continue to get a lot of emails and phone calls for a lot of deputies, but especially for Al Yoder, because he always goes out of his way and he’s always pleasant, kind and treats people with respect.”
County Administrator Matt LeBlanc echoed that sentiment, saying Yoder went “above and beyond.”
“At a time and a day in age where complaints are coming in against law enforcement — there’s no shortage of that as we see across the country and in the state — boy, is it something special when we get that positive feedback,” LeBlanc said.
