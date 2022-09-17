Randall City Shop

The city of Randall recently purchased a building formerly owned by the Old Creamery Woolen Mill to use as a new city shop. The city paid $145,000 for the 40-by-60 shop, which is located on Creamery Lane, next to Gaffke's Auto Repair.

 Staff photo by Zach Hacker

The process of getting Randall’s water treatment plant back online will begin as early as next week.

Wednesday, the Randall City Council approved a request from City Manager Matt Pantzke to hire Rice Lake Construction to work on the project. The plant has not been in operation since it was damaged in the June 24 flood, when more than 12 inches of rain in a matter of hours overwhelmed the Little Elk River, causing extensive flooding within the city.

