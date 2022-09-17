The process of getting Randall’s water treatment plant back online will begin as early as next week.
Wednesday, the Randall City Council approved a request from City Manager Matt Pantzke to hire Rice Lake Construction to work on the project. The plant has not been in operation since it was damaged in the June 24 flood, when more than 12 inches of rain in a matter of hours overwhelmed the Little Elk River, causing extensive flooding within the city.
“Rice Lake Construction was the original contractor on this job,” Pantzke said. “They were the low bidder on this job when it was built. They have all of the construction records and they know each contractor that handled every single process, so they’re the most logical choice to get this repaired in short order.”
The Council was able to appoint Rice Lake, rather than going through the competitive bidding process, because a local emergency is still in effect within the city, as a result of the flood.
As part of the agreement, Rice Lake will act as the general contractor on the job. The company has already reached out to all of the sub-contractors that performed the original work on the plant when it was built in 2018, each of which submitted an independent proposal regarding fees.
Most of the estimated $340,000 worth of damage to public infrastructure related to the flood was at the water treatment plant, according to Pantzke.
“They do this work now, we’ve got to pay them,” said Mayor Danny L. Noss. “Where is that coming from?”
Pantzke said, given the disaster declaration the city received from the state, 75% of the cost will be paid for by the state via Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEM). The city will be responsible for about $80,000 — 25% of the total cost.
He said the city has nearly enough money to cover that entire cost in its infrastructure fund.
“When we discontinued our police department and started contracting with the Sheriff, nearly the entire difference between what we paid to have one and what we pay the sheriff has been going into this infrastructure fund,” Pantzke said. “That savings account has nearly enough money to cover all of the flood damage that the city is going to be responsible for.”
As things progress, he said the city will have to submit invoices to the state to be reimbursed for costs above that $80,000.
In terms of when work will start on the water plant, Pantzke said he expects contractors will be on site on or around Sept. 22. They will start with the review process, which will include a pump test on the well to determine if it was compromised. Once a plan for the project is complete, it will have to be submitted to the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) for approval.
Pantzke added that other provisions, such as lifting the generator up “a few feet” and putting in a sump basement to pump out water, will be included in the work.
“There’s things that are going to be done that will help prevent this level of damage if we get a significant amount of rainfall again,” he said.
New city shop
The Council also unanimously approved the purchase of the former Old Creamery Woolen Mill building to use as a city shop at a cost of $145,000.
At its Aug. 10 meeting, Pantzke asked the Council if it was interested in purchasing the 40-by-60 building — which he said almost perfectly fit the city’s needs in a new shop. The sellers were asking $150,000 for the building, and the Council gave Pantzke the go-ahead to further explore the purchase.
Wednesday, he said, following the August meeting, Council Members Jim Chyba and Carrie Turner looked at the building and agreed that it would be a good site for a city shop. In August, Pantzke said it would be beneficial for the city to own a shop on the east side of Highway 10, as its current shop is on the west side.
The $145,000 offer on the building was accepted, and closing is set for Sept. 30.
In terms of paying for the building, Pantzke said he talked with the city’s auditor, Jon Archer of Schlenner Wenner, about its options. After reviewing the city’s finances, Archer suggested using money from the city’s liquor fund — revenue from the Randall Municipal Liquor Store.
“Our liquor fund has been profitable over the past several years,” Pantzke said. “It’s grown from $164,443 at the end of 2015. At the end of 2021, the fund was at $359,454, so there’s enough money in the liquor fund that we can use that to purchase the building, if the council so chooses.”
Noss pointed out that the nearly $360,000 figure Pantzke said was in the fund at the end of 2021 wasn’t even the full amount. There has already been $50,000 - $60,000 transferred out of that fund to pay for renovations during the past few years.
“What I’m getting at is, your businesses sense of running that business has made this happen,” Noss said, speaking to Pantzke.
“It falls on a lot of people, not just me,” Pantzke said.
“It’s nice,” he added. “At the end of 2014, the city lost $4,472. To go from being in that position to where, a few years later, we can afford to tap that fund to purchase a building is pretty remarkable.”
Preliminary levy set at 5%
Prior to Wednesday’s meeting, the Council held a brief public hearing on the 2023 preliminary tax levy. There was no one present to give comment.
“Normally, every year we usually set it at 5% because we know we’re not going to go above that for any reason,” Noss said. “It’s just a standard amount.”
The Council will set the final levy in December, which can be less than the 5% preliminary levy, but not more. For example, Randall set the preliminary 2022 levy at 5%, and ended up approving a 2% increase in December 2021.
Pantzke said the 2022 levy amount was $167,760. Raising that by 5% would bump it up to $176,148 in 2023.
“Again, we can lower that amount in December once the final budget numbers come in,” he said. “It doesn’t appear that there’s going to be any massive needs next year that would require us to go higher than that.”
Randall City Council Briefs:
In other business Wednesday, the Randall City Council:
• Heard an update from City Manager Matt Pantzke that Widseth Smith Nolting will help the city write a request for $600,000 in Small Cities Development Program Grant funding for upcoming public improvement projects;
• Approved a request to renew its contract with the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement coverage in 2023;
• Approved six building requests for city residents, as approved by the Planning and Zoning Board;
• Discussed the possibility of replacing the flooring in both the Randall Municipal Liquor Store and the Community Building at Bingo Park. The latter of those could also come with a change in rental pricing and requirements;
• Heard from Pantzke that a public hearing on the final well head management plan will be held at the November City Council meeting;
• Discussed the possibility of hosting a National Night Out type of event; and
• Mayor Danny L. Noss asked Pantzke if he could include in the 2023 budget an increase in the monthly allocation the city sets aside for its portion of the Camp Ripley Veterans State Trail. He said they current save $25 per month and asked for that to be increased to $100 per month. The reason for the increase would be to, hopefully, help the project get completed sooner.
The next meeting of the Randall City Council is at 6 p.m. Wednesday, October 12, at Randall City Hall.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.