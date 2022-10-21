Apartment site

An artist rendering shows the site of a 49-unit apartment building in southeast Little Falls, construction for which could be underway yet this year, depending on the weather.

 Graphic by Cole Group Architects

Sitework for a new, 49-unit apartment complex in Little Falls could begin before the end of the year, depending on the weather.

Monday, City Administrator Jon Radermacher told the City Council that developer Community Asset Development Group (CADG) informed him earlier this month that it is ready to move forward with the project. CADG has completed its site exploration and gotten its financing package together.

