Sitework for a new, 49-unit apartment complex in Little Falls could begin before the end of the year, depending on the weather.
Monday, City Administrator Jon Radermacher told the City Council that developer Community Asset Development Group (CADG) informed him earlier this month that it is ready to move forward with the project. CADG has completed its site exploration and gotten its financing package together.
“The changes, modifications that we talked about this last summer, all of those are good,” Radermacher said. “They meet the financing plans that they addressed.”
The project — which will be 49, market rate apartments off of an extension of 14th Avenue Southeast — was initially approved by the Council in May 2021. At that point, a tax increment financing (TIF) district was established for the developers and their investors to recoup $554,000 in property taxes on eligible expenses over 15 years.
However, earlier this year, CADG was having a difficult time securing investors and financing for the project, due to inflation and rising construction costs. As such, the TIF was modified to $884,000 over 25 years. The TIF will expire whenever the first of those numbers is met.
It is still a pay-as-you-go TIF, meaning eligible costs will be recouped through property taxes for a length of time not exceed 25 years.
Radermacher said one element that will change slightly is the site itself. The facility will have to be built a little bit to the south of where it was originally planned to be built. This is due to where a stormwater pond would be located.
“It (looks) like we would have to add land to the purchase of the property, but I don’t believe it’s more than an acre, in total,” Radermacher said.
Currently, he said Taft Law is reviewing the development agreement. He expected that to be ready to be brought to the Council for approval at its Nov. 7 meeting.
Once that is approved, construction can begin.
Mayor Greg Zylka asked if there are still plans to break ground in 2022, or if it was getting too late in the year.
“Depending on the weather,” Radermacher said. “They do have sitework and preparations that they could do yet this fall.”
Little Falls City Council Briefs:
In other business Monday, the Little Falls City Council:
• Accepted third quarter donations of: flowers from the Little Falls Greenhouse and $75,000 from Gary Kirt for the Parks and Recreation Department; Little Falls Fire Department stickers from Lakeshirts; and $3,600 from GOLF for an aerator at the Little Falls Golf Course;
• Proclaimed Oct. 31 - Nov. 4 as National Veterans’ Small Business Week in Little Falls;
• Approved a request from City Engineer Greg Kimman to submit applications for Railroad Crossing Elimination and Safety Improvement grant funding through the Federal Rail Administration. Any funds received would help fund a potential rail-grade separation project on the Memorial Bridge;
• Approved a week-long, unpaid internship for Logan Guck, a student at St. Cloud Technical College, at the Water Treatment Plant;
• Accepted the resignations of part-time patrol officers Jordan Giese and Trevor Killeaney with the Little Falls Police Department;
• Approved a quote of $15,679, from Short Elliott Hendrickson (SEH) to complete a cost benefit analysis of the potential Memorial Bridge project;
• Approved the purchase of laboratory testing equipment for the wastewater treatment plant from Hach Company for $8,629.21. Currently, samples have to be sent to another facility for testing. This will allow plant staff to complete the tests in a more timely fashion, and more often, according to Kimman;
• Approved an agreement with Cintas, of St. Cloud, to supply the city with uniforms, mats, towels and toiletry items, beginning in January 2023. Finance Director Hannah Kurkowski said this will save the city $12,000 - $16,000 annually compared to its current contract with Aramark, which expires in January 2023;
• Accepted the interview committee’s recommendation to hire Spencer Notch to a full-time park maintenance worker position. The city received 19 applications for the position and interviewed six candidates;
• Accepted the interview committee’s recommendation to hire Joseph Sobania for the wastewater operator position. As an internal hire, the Council also approved a request to post Sobania’s old engineering technician position;
• Approved a memorandum of understanding with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) for testing polyfluoroalkyl chemicals in wastewater influent;
• Approved a land purchase agreement with the Little Falls Lions Club for Lions Park;
• Passed resolutions certifying delinquent utility accounts, along with administrative and miscellaneous accounts, to the Morrison County Auditor’s Office;
• Authorized an application for Sourcewell’s Community Match Fund Grant in the amount of $6,250 to hire Fair Winds Consulting as a facilitator for a merger of the Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce and Visit Little Falls; and
• Heard a brief from Mayor Greg Zylka on City Administrator Jon Radermacher’s annual performance review, which the Council held in closed session, Oct. 3. The Council determined Radermacher “met and exceeded” the expectations of his position.
The next meeting of the Little Falls City Council is at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, in the Council Chambers at City Hall.
A work session and public forum will precede the meeting. A special budget workshop will also be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, at City Hall.
