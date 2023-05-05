Sandy Voigt

The U.S. Small Business Administration has named Women’s Business Alliance, Central, which has its office in Little Falls, as the 2023 Minnesota Women’s Business Center (WBC) of the Year.

The Women’s Business Alliance is a program of the Entrepreneur Fund and was chosen for its excellence and innovation in training, counseling culturally and economically diverse women entrepreneurs, and serving as a community champion for women-owned small businesses.

