The Minnesota Dairy Initiative and the University of Minnesota Extension are announced the upcoming Women in Dairy event. The Women in Dairy: Using Baler Twine and Barn Lime event is planned for Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at the Crow River Winery (14848 MN-7) in Hutchinson. The event’s purpose is to inspire women with ties to the dairy industry through networking, education and empowerment.

This year’s program will feature Laura Daniels. Daniels is a farmer, coach, consultant and agriculture advocate. For 15 years, Daniels served as the general manager of her dairy, Heartwood Farm, in charge of day-to-day operations. Now, she advises fellow farmers and business owners in the areas of team building and strategic planning with Hitch Pin Consulting. Daniels founded Dairy Girl Network in 2013 to help fellow dairy women across the United States connect and succeed. Daniels enjoys sharing this passion through giving speeches and leading workshops that inspire many to find their purpose, build their skills and have the confidence to tell their story.

