The Minnesota Dairy Initiative and the University of Minnesota Extension are announced the upcoming Women in Dairy event. The Women in Dairy: Using Baler Twine and Barn Lime event is planned for Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at the Crow River Winery (14848 MN-7) in Hutchinson. The event’s purpose is to inspire women with ties to the dairy industry through networking, education and empowerment.
This year’s program will feature Laura Daniels. Daniels is a farmer, coach, consultant and agriculture advocate. For 15 years, Daniels served as the general manager of her dairy, Heartwood Farm, in charge of day-to-day operations. Now, she advises fellow farmers and business owners in the areas of team building and strategic planning with Hitch Pin Consulting. Daniels founded Dairy Girl Network in 2013 to help fellow dairy women across the United States connect and succeed. Daniels enjoys sharing this passion through giving speeches and leading workshops that inspire many to find their purpose, build their skills and have the confidence to tell their story.
In the presentation, “Using Baler Twine and Barn Lime to Live a Life with Purpose,” she will show you how common items on the farm are tools to help you get the most out of your crazy busy days. She will explain that your values are like twine holding the most important things in your life together. Identifying these values will help you make better decisions quickly. Daniels will help you find your barn lime which will give you traction when life gets slippery.
Daniels’ refreshing honesty about life’s ups and downs will help you see that you need tools to cope, because life isn’t all sunshine and roses. Sometimes it’s thistles, deep fertilizer, and the cows are out. Daniels’ dynamic combination of down-home farm girl charm and polished professional speaker will have you laughing out loud while you learn. And this family business coach will send you out the door with tips and tactics you can use immediately. You will leave proud of who you are and what you do, but also prepared to deal with those other days.
The event will run from 6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m., beginning with registration and social gathering, followed by dinner and presentation starting at 7 p.m. Preregistration is required. Registration is $20/person by Dec. 22. For tickets, go to z.umn.edu/womenindairy23 to register online or contact the McLeod County Extension office at (320) 484-4302 to reserve a spot.
Residents of Stearns, Benton and Morrison counties can direct questions to either my email at adam1744@umn.edu or call my desk phone at (320) 255-6169, ext. 3.
Dana Adams is an Extension educator for livestock.
