Carrie Willis
Submitted photo

Matt Varilek, president of the Initiative Foundation, announced that Carrie Willis, chief operating officer of Granite Partners in St. Cloud, has been appointed to the Foundation’s Board of Trustees.

“We welcome Carrie Willis to our distinguished Board of Trustees,” Varilek said. “Granite Partners has a long history of supporting the Initiative Foundation, and Rick Bauerly, Granite’s founder and CEO, helped establish the Initiators Fellowship program. We are thrilled to welcome Carrie to the board and to continue that strong partnership. She will be a great fit and complement the other leaders and decision-makers from across Central Minnesota who guide our work.”

