Unwavering support for one another helped two Morrison County residents survive a perilous situation, earlier this year.
Jerry Micholski and Louise Kroll count each other among the several heroes who helped them, May 17. The couple was involved in an ATV crash in Lakin Township that left Micholski’s side-by-side almost entirely submerged in water for more than two hours before help arrived.
Tuesday, Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen and the Board of Commissioners honored all of the individuals who took part in the life-saving effort.
Larsen said he realized the amount of heroism shown that day after he was contacted by Mt. Morris, Lakin, Morrill, Buckman (MLMB) First Response Team Member Cathy Talberg. One of the individuals who responded to the call, Talberg insisted that Kroll was a hero.
“I took it upon myself to go out there a couple of weeks ago and interview these folks,” Larsen said. “What I learned is, holy cow, we have multiple heroes.
“Today’s going to be a survival story,” he said. “A story of determination and heroic actions.”
Micholski was driving his Kawasaki Mule side-by-side alongside a creek down 98th Street in Lakin Township, where he lives, with Kroll along for the ride. Part of the road — which is a dead end — was washed out from recent storms in the area.
Micholski was having to drive into the grass in the areas where the road was washed out. Because the creek was flooded over the culvert by about three feet, Larsen said it was difficult to gauge where the “outline of the creek” was located. Eventually, they ended up in a low spot near the creek.
“The cold water ended up coming inside the ATV, which pushed it deeper into the creek,” Larsen said. “The strong current eventually turned the side-by-side sideways into the creek with the side of the ATV facing upward. Once the ATV turned onto its side, both Jerry and Louise had to fight to stay alive.”
According to Larsen, Kroll was able to grab the steering wheel and noticed Micholski wasn’t immediately visible. She tried pulling herself onto the tire of ATV, which was now on its side.
Micholski’s body was in the water, and the 86 year old was holding onto the roll bar of the side-by-side with his head above water, all the while fighting the strong current in the frigid water. He told Kroll to grab his arm and hoist herself up onto the ATV, Larsen said.
Kroll told Larsen that she told Micholski she didn’t think she could do it, but he told her she had to in order to “get out of the water and survive.”
“Jerry continued to encourage Louise that she could do it,” Larsen said. “Jerry had Louise grab his one available arm while holding onto the roll bar of the ATV with his other arm, and use it to leverage herself up on the side of the ATV and get herself on top of the tire that was just slightly above the water’s surface.”
She remained there for an estimated two to two and a half hours while they awaited help. That entire time, she was holding Micholski’s head above the water.
“I’ll repeat that,” Larsen said. “She was there two to two and a half hours, holding Jerry’s head out of the water.”
Kroll told Larsen that the couple encouraged each other until help arrived. In the meantime, Micholski continued to hold onto the roll bar, as Kroll’s legs were numb.
The first person to arrive on scene was off-duty Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Conservation Officer Dan Starr. Though he grew up only a short distance away from the incident, he told Larsen he had never been down 98th Street before that day.
“Dan told me that, to this day, he doesn’t know why he went down that particular road,” Larsen said. “He realized quickly why he was compelled to go there.”
When he arrived, Kroll was on her knees on the tire of the submerged side-by-side holding Micholski’s head out of the water. He was able to get Kroll off of the side of the ATV and get her to a safe location.
According to Larsen, once Kroll was relatively out of harm’s way, Starr grabbed Micholski by “placing his arm under his back and grabbing onto his belt.” He was then able to leverage himself off of the ATV to stand up with Micholski and get him to safety.
Starr took off his sweater and placed it around Micholski, Larsen said. He took both of them to Micholski’s residence just a short distance away and advised Kroll to round up all of the towels, blankets, quilts and everything else she could find to help get Micholski warmed up.
After getting them to safety, at about 2:58 p.m. May 17, Starr contacted the Morrison County Dispatch Center, where he spoke with Peggy Zimny and Heather Ray.
“Both dispatchers did an amazing job by confirming the address of the emergency, paging out MLMB First Response Team, as well as dispatching our deputy, Jordan Geise,” Larsen said. “They were able to get an update on Jerry’s condition and they remained in communication with Conservation Officer Starr.”
Once Starr got Micholski and Kroll to the residence, dispatch continued to provide updates and coordinate with emergency responders. By now, Larsen said Micholski was “hypothermic” and “time was of the essence.”
The dispatchers, while continuing to handle other calls and non-related traffic, worked with the State Patrol, who dispatched DNR Conservation Officer Tou Vang to the scene, who was on duty that day.
“Both of our dispatchers stayed calm and professional during the call,” Larsen said. “They worked together to ensure that all responding emergency personnel were updated with the vital information that was needed. Their experience and dedication stood out on this call.”
A short time later, Talberg and her husband, Larry, both members of the MLMB First Response Team, arrived on scene. They were able to help get Micholski out of his wet clothing and assisted in drying him off. They placed heat packs around his body and wrapped him in blankets.
Larsen said the Talbergs also helped keep Micholski’s circulation going and administered oxygen.
“All of this was taking place while Jerry was hypothermic, turning blue and shaking badly,” Larsen said.
Vang and Geise soon arrived. Larsen said it helped that Geise is a certified first responder, and Vang was a full-time medic prior to becoming a conservation officer. They were both able to help the first responders until paramedics arrived.
Vang took Micholski’s vitals and blood pressure, which Larsen said was no easy task, as he was shivering and clenching due to the extreme cold. He also figured out Micholski’s medical history and put together medications so all of that would be ready when medics arrived, saving precious time.
Mayo Clinic Ambulance Paramedics Jason Combs and Jillian Waytashek eventually arrived at Micholski’s home. Larsen said they immediately placed warming blankets on him and turned up the heat in the back of the ambulance. An IV with warm fluids was quickly administered.
Micholski was transported to the St. Cloud Hospital and turned over to hospital staff, according to Larsen.
“He was eventually discharged because of the great care that he received from everybody involved,” he said.
Larsen said, when he interviewed the couple, Kroll insisted that Micholski was “the hero.” She said if he had not hoisted her out of the water, she “wouldn’t be here today.”
He said, after digging deeper into the details of that day, he realized there were several people who deserved to be recognized for their efforts. Larsen said it was a “collaborative effort” during which responders from each entity worked together to save the couple.
“I believe things happen for a reason, and God puts certain people in the right places at the right time,” Larsen said. “Ultimately, that’s what brings us here today. From the beginning to the end of this amazing story, everyone involved was brought to these two survivors to save their lives and gift them more time on this earth.”
He added that he believed Micholski and Kroll survived because of “each other’s encouragement and willingness to survive.” That kept them alive until help arrived, he said. And, if it hadn’t, he said the situation “could have turned out tragic.”
He said he was thankful to have Micholski and Kroll present on Tuesday, as well as the first responders, so everyone could be properly recognized.
“Everyone involved is very humble and did not seek recognition for their actions,” Larsen said. “Unfortunately, not every call that emergency personnel respond to has a positive ending like this, but I feel fortunate to be able to share this success story in front of everybody today, because it could have ended differently.”
