7-31-22 Water Rescue 1.jpg

The Morrison County Board of Commissioners honored 11 people for saving the lives of two Morrison County residents during a May 17 water rescue. They are (front row from left: Jerry Micholski and Louise Kroll. Middle: (from left) Tou Vang, Dan Starr, Jillian Waytashek, Larry Talberg, Cathy Talberg and Peggy Zimny. Back: (from left) Commissioners Mike Wilson and Mike LeMieur, Jason Combs, Commissioners Randy Winscher, Jeffrey Jelinski and Greg Blaine, and Deputy Jordan Geise. Not pictured: Heather Ray.

 Photo submitted

Unwavering support for one another helped two Morrison County residents survive a perilous situation, earlier this year.

Jerry Micholski and Louise Kroll count each other among the several heroes who helped them, May 17. The couple was involved in an ATV crash in Lakin Township that left Micholski’s side-by-side almost entirely submerged in water for more than two hours before help arrived.

7-31-22 Water Rescue 2.jpg

A side-by-side is barely visible, May 17, after it tipped over and was submerged in water in southeast Morrison County.
7-31-22 Water Rescue 3.jpg

Louise Kroll and Jerry Micholski listen as Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen tells their story of survival during the July 26 meeting of the Morrison County Board of Commissioners.
7-31-22 Water Rescue 4.jpg

A cake depicting DNR Conservation Officer Dan Starr and Louise Kroll (as Wonder Woman) reads "True Hero." It was served as part of a reception honoring those who took part in a May 17 water rescue in Lakin Township.
