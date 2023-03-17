Children’s book author Bonnie Paulsen will be at the Little Falls Carnegie Library Thursday, March 23, from 11 a.m. – noon.
Paulsen has planned an activity-filled story hour for kids based on her book, Liddy Lou’s Summer of Wild Hair. Kids who come with “crazy” hair will have their name put in a drawing to win a signed copy of the book courtesy of the author.
Liddy Lou’s Summer of Wild Hair is about a fierce little girl who hates to have her wild, curly, and unruly hair combed. One June day, she declares her independence, stating that she and her hair are going on summer vacation and that she will not groom her hair for the whole summer. Her family is concerned, but Liddy Lou is adamant about not combing or washing her hair, a practice that leads to all manner of things getting caught in her hair, some of them fantastic! Then September rolls around, school starts and Liddy Lou must make a decision.
Paulsen has had a love of reading since she was very small. She read to herself and to her children. She also participated in story hour at her local library, enjoying particularly the books that made children laugh. Paulsen’s alter-ego Liddy Lou with her unique sense of style will definitely make you laugh.
Parents, grandparents and kids will enjoy hearing Liddy Lou’s story. Kids will be able to draw and to decorate their own hair Liddy Lou style. Books available for purchase and signing.
Paulsen, who has a doctorate of nursing practice, has spent most of her career in public health much of it in the Morrison County area. She currently lives with her husband, Jim, in Maple Grove. She has two married sons and five grandchildren.
For more information or to reserve space, contact the library at (320) 632-9676. Online registration at www.griver.org.
