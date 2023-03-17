Little Falls Library sig

Children’s book author Bonnie Paulsen will be at the Little Falls Carnegie Library Thursday, March 23, from 11 a.m. – noon.

Paulsen has planned an activity-filled story hour for kids based on her book, Liddy Lou’s Summer of Wild Hair. Kids who come with “crazy” hair will have their name put in a drawing to win a signed copy of the book courtesy of the author.

