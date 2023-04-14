Something wicked this way comes.
Those looking to scare up a little fun this fall will have a new option, locally. Tuesday, the Morrison County Board of Commissioners approved an interim use permit (IUP) for Randy and Nancy Winscher to operate the “Wicked Woods” on their property just east of Royalton, off of 180th Avenue.
Located on a 20-acre parcel in Bellevue Township, the family-friendly attraction will be a walk through the woods, complete “animatronics, actors and jump scares,” according to the request. It will take about 30 minutes to walk the entire trail.
Randy Winscher, who is also a county commissioner, abstained from the vote. He plans for the “Wicked Woods” to be open from 7 p.m. – 11 p.m., up to four days per week, from late September until the first week in November.
The Board ultimately voted, 4-0, to approve the permit with four conditions. They are:
• No parking shall occur on the road right of way;
• The property owners shall abide by all applicable regulations and laws related to the event;
• Ticket sales shall end at 11 p.m. each evening the event is open; and
• The IUP shall sunset when the individuals no longer own the property.
At its April 4 meeting, the Planning Commission recommended the request for approval, with five conditions. One of those was to have a porta-potty serviced by a licensed professional on site for customer use. The Board struck that condition out of the final vote.
Commissioner Mike LeMieur said the request was “debated at length” during the Planning Commission meeting. Board Chair Jeffrey Jelinski said his issue with the porta-potty requirement was that, in a recent meeting, the Board stressed it was not able to tell people how to run their business.
“I’m not going to tell Mr. Winscher how to run the business,” he said.
He also questioned whether or not the parking condition was necessary.
“In all respect, I don’t know that Mr. Winscher has control over me parking my vehicle on the road right of way,” Jelinski said. “I know that in the discussion that we had, there was conversation, I cannot remember how big the area was, but a very large area. I ask Commissioner Winscher how big the area is that you have set aside for parking.”
Winscher said the parking area is approximately three acres.
Jelinski said it would be difficult for the Winschers to monitor and ensure people were not parking in the road right of way. LeMieur asked for clarification if that was a typical performance standard.
Land Services Director Amy Kowalzek said there are no performance standards for outdoor recreation in county ordinance. However, she said it is similar to a limited rural business, for which no parking on the road right of way is a performance standard.
“As far as the issue with parking, Mr. and Mrs. Winscher have — you can park a boatload of cars on three acres of land,” said Commissioner Greg Blaine. “You can have like, seven weddings and still have parking spaces there. I don’t think that’s going to be an issue; whether or not it’s listed there in the conditions.”
Commissioner Bobby Kasper said he would like to see the motion — which initially was brought forth to accept all of the conditions recommended by the Planning Commission — amended to strike out each of the first two conditions.
He felt both the porta-potty and parking conditions could be removed.
LeMieur said, seeing as the Winschers aren’t planning to charge for parking, he did not think it would even make sense for customers to park in the road right of way rather than the designated parking area.
“My only concern is, there are some where we want to make that a requirement,” LeMieur said. “I don’t want to make precedent that we will not have that no parking on the road right of way.”
Kowalzek said the purpose of that condition was to meet one of the criteria asked when the Planning Commission considers any IUP or conditional use permit (CUP) request. The criteria states that the intended land use won’t put “an excessive burden on roadways, utilities or public facilities.”
She said if the Board felt that criteria was being met without that condition, it would be fine to remove it. Though she did say it would be wise to include the parking condition if there was any doubt whatsoever regarding whether or not that criteria was met.
Jelinski said he agreed, but maintained that the Winschers would not be able to control every car that pulls up to enjoy the fright.
“If I pull up and park on the side of the road, he has no control over me parking there or not,” Jelinski said. “That’s my only concern.”
