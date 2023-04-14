Wicked

The Morrison County Board of Commissioners approved an interim use permit for Randy and Nancy Winscher, Tuesday, to establish a Halloween attraction called "Wicked Woods" outside of Royalton.

 Metro Creative Connections

Something wicked this way comes.

Those looking to scare up a little fun this fall will have a new option, locally. Tuesday, the Morrison County Board of Commissioners approved an interim use permit (IUP) for Randy and Nancy Winscher to operate the “Wicked Woods” on their property just east of Royalton, off of 180th Avenue.

