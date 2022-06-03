Jenifer Drill gave her final report to the County Board as Morrison County Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Nutrition Program coordinator, May 24.
After 33 years with the county, Drill is set to retire soon. Health and Human Services (HHS) Supervisor Cindy Nienaber said there are more times than she knows when Drill has been able to help out a new mother who might otherwise have fallen into a dire situation health-wise.
“She’s talked the mom into, ‘Let’s check the hemoglobin,’ and somebody’s been dangerously sick,” Nienaber said. “She’s gotten them into treatment.”
She added that much of what Drill has done during the last 33 years as WIC coordinator has to do with brain development. That is done through working on good nutrition with pregnant moms and children up to age 5. That can lay the foundation as preventative work to prevent mental health issues as the child gets older.
Drill leaves the WIC program in good shape. In fact, she said it is “the most successful federal program,” getting bipartisan support at all levels of government. WIC started in the 1970s, with then-Minnesota Senator Hubert H. Humphrey being an integral part of its implementation.
It has since served about 50% of newborns in the United States, with Minnesota being in the upper 40 percentile in the number of babies served.
One issue she said her office has been facing recently is the nationwide shortage of baby formula.
“People are calling me every week and asking, ‘Where can we get our formula? What can we do?’” Drill said. “We’re just guiding people through the system, really, and where they maybe can get some formula. So far, I haven’t had any babies that have totally gone without, which is great.”
She also advised families not to make “homemade concoctions” found on the internet. The shortage should be alleviated by the recent re-opening of a Michigan manufacturing plant that was shut down by the Food and Drug Administration in February due to health violations.
In terms of regular operations, Drill said the Community Health Board serving Morrison, Todd and Wadena counties has about 1,616 WIC participants per month. In January, Morrison County accounted for 671 of those served.
“Throughout this past WIC year, we’ve been at an average of about 650,” Drill said. “Then, we have jumped up the past couple of months with our service of individuals, and I’m not really sure why.”
She said the program serves a lot of working moms and even parents in two-income households that fall within the income level necessary to qualify for WIC services. The maximum income level for the program is 175% above the set poverty level.
Drill said WIC impacts several aspects of life within the community. One of those is local grocery stores through dollars spent in the WIC food packet.
Participants get an EBT card that tells them what they can purchase for the amount of money they received that month. An example might be, a $70 food packet would tell the participant they can get three gallons of milk, a pound of cheese, 36 ounces of cereal, two jugs of juice and $24 worth of fruits and vegetables. Cards can also be used to purchase eggs, whole grain products such as wheat bread and brown rice, and peanut butter.
“It’s kind of a comprehensive food packet that has a whole variety of nutrition that’s scientifically based,” Drill said. “Every five to 10 years they do a review, depending on what’s going on in our society, on the food packet.”
The goal is to use a scientific approach in meeting the needs of both women and children in terms of supplementing their diets. That promotes a healthy pregnancy and good development for kids.
She said the WIC program also supports retail jobs in the local food economy. She said “corner grocery stores” in smaller communities like Upsala, Swanville and Randall, if they want to be a “WIC store,” they must carry a minimum stock of WIC products.
“When it comes to getting whole grain, they have to have a minimum stock of how many loaves of bread on the shelf or how much fresh produce or frozen produce, because we can also get frozen,” Drill said.
She said Minnesota is one of the few states in the U.S. that has a WIC app to help support the eWIC program, which was implemented in Morrison County in 2020. That provides participants with a food finder and nutritional facts, as well as real-time updates on their benefit.
Another recent change for the program is the use of federal WIC waivers. These were sent out during COVID-19 to help agencies work around not being able to meet with clients face to face. The waivers are tied to the federal public health emergency declaration, which Drill anticipates will come to an end in September or October.
“It has been going very well with remote education and working on the phone,” Drill said. “I think people are more transparent when you’re not staring them down.”
Drill said another “prong” of services WIC provides is health referrals. It is something providers are supposed to cover each time they talk with a client.
“We might look at the child’s eyes and see if one eye is drifting,” she said. “Do they have dental (queries) and we’re going to refer them to a dentist? Are they on medical assistance? Do they have medical coverage at all? What kind of foods are they getting in their house and do they need to visit the food shelf?”
She said two areas of focus for the WIC program statewide, during the past couple of years, have been anemia and breastfeeding along with using the full benefit. As a nutritionist, Drill said she has worked with several people on upping their fruits and vegetables.
Part of her job is also, in a sense, recruiting people for the program. Free food can be “a nice carrot” to draw people in, Drill said. However, the highest percentage of their referrals come from family and friends.
“As they do that, they get on our program, and then we refer them to the MCH nursing programs for home visits and a lot of one-on-one that they could really use, especially that first-time and very young pregnant mom,” she said.
Overall, she said it has been “wonderful” working in Morrison County for the last 33 years. A resident of Upsala, she was commuting to St. Paul, at one point, and then to St. Cloud prior to getting a job 22 miles from home.
“I see people every day in the stores and talk with people from the WIC program,” she said. “It’s just been a wonderful part of my life to be a part of Morrison County.”
Board Chair Greg Blaine said, following the presentation, that Drill’s role is one that requires “some very special talents that, maybe, some of us take for granted.” He said the person in her position must be observant, be a good listener and have a personality to build trust with young mothers and families.
“Morrison County’s really been blessed to have you for 33 years in this role,” he said. “We are very grateful.
