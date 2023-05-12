Pollinators like native bees, moths and butterflies, birds, bats and other animals are hard at work providing vital but often unnoticed services.
In order to set seed and reproduce, many plant species rely on animal pollinators to move pollen from flower to flower. There are thousands of insect pollinator species in Minnesota, including over 400 species of native bees. Bees are the most efficient pollinators because their bodies are designed to collect and store pollen to feed to their young. Other flower visiting insects and hummingbirds incidentally move pollen among flowers as they forage.
The plants they pollinate provide food and habitat for other animals, buffer waterways and store carbon. Foods and beverages produced with the help of pollinators include: apples, blueberries, chocolate, coffee, melons, peaches, potatoes, pumpkins, vanilla, almonds and tequila. In the United States, pollination by honeybees, native bees and other insects produces $40 billion worth of products annually.
Minnesota’s pollinators face challenges on many fronts, including habitat loss, pesticides, climate change, diseases and parasites. Some native species, like the rusty patched bumble bee (Bombus affinis) and Dakota skipper (Hesperia dacotae), have experienced drastic declines in population and distribution. Several Minnesota insect pollinator species have been listed as threatened, endangered, or species of concern, but for many others we lack data on population trends.
During the month of May, in conjunction with the city of Alexandria’s “No Mow May” resolution, I will be hosting a variety of free webinars and Facebook live events about pollinators, native plants, bee lawns and lawn care and maintenance.
Join me to learn more about steps you can take to support pollinators and build habitat in your lawns and gardens.
The schedule includes:
• Friday, May 19, noon – 1 p.m. — “All About Pollinators,” Elise Bernstein, environmental educator and pollinator enthusiast, UMN Bee Squad.
• Tuesday, May 23, noon – 1 p.m. — “Discover the Beauty and Uses of Native Plants,” Mary Holm, associate producer and host Prairie Yard and Garden | Pioneer PBS.
• Tuesday, May 30, noon – 1 p.m. — “Designing with Native Plants: Pollinator Friendly Gardening,” Jillian Reiner, landscape architect and Extension Master Gardener.
• Thursday, June 1, non – 2 p.m. — “Lawn Care and Maintenance,” Randy Nelson, Extension educator, Home Hort and Ag Production Systems Clay County.
Register for these sessions at https://z.umn.edu/NoMowRegistration. Participants will receive an email with the zoom link once they have registered. Each webinar will be recorded to watch at one’s convenience for those who cannot attend live.
Robin Trott is a horticulure educator with the University of Minnesota Extension office.
