Pollinators like native bees, moths and butterflies, birds, bats and other animals are hard at work providing vital but often unnoticed services.

In order to set seed and reproduce, many plant species rely on animal pollinators to move pollen from flower to flower. There are thousands of insect pollinator species in Minnesota, including over 400 species of native bees. Bees are the most efficient pollinators because their bodies are designed to collect and store pollen to feed to their young. Other flower visiting insects and hummingbirds incidentally move pollen among flowers as they forage.

