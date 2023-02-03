MCHS Meeting

Ulteig Senior Engineer and Client Service Manager Roger Clay presents to members of the Morrison County Historical Society Board of Directors, the Morrison County Soil and Water Conservation District and Minnesota DNR, Thursday, at the Charles A. Weyerhaeuser Museum. Listening are, counter-clockwise from top, Historical Society Director Worcester, board members Gary Poser, Pat Quinn and Cathy Adamek, SWCD members Alan Ringwelski and Mike Becker and DNR Hydrologist Mark Anderson.

 Staff photo by Zach Hacker

A plan is essentially in place for the Morrison County Historical Society’s (MCHS) riverbank stabilization project at the Charles A. Weyerhaeuser Memorial Museum.

Thursday, Jan. 26, Ulteig Senior Engineer and Client Service Manager Roger Clay presented the latest plan to a handful of MCHS Board members, as well as representatives from the Morrison County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Hydrologist Mark Anderson. By the time the lengthy meeting adjourned, nary a stone was left unturned regarding the specifics of the project.

