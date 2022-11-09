Morrison County voters made their voices heard, Tuesday.
About 60% of the 21,863 registered voters — as of 7 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office — cast a ballot. They voted on hotly contested statewide races for Governor and Attorney General, along with two Senate districts and three House districts. Voters also had a chance to choose their preferred candidates in local races for positions like mayor, city council and school board.
At the state level, incumbent DFL Governor Tim Walz and running mate Peggy Flanagan defeated the Republican ticket of Dr. Scott Jensen and Matt Birk in what has been a contentious race. Jensen conceded shortly after midnight Wednesday, signaling a second term for Walz. He earned about 53% of the statewide vote, compared to 44% for Jensen.
Another race that received a great deal of attention from voters throughout Minnesota was that for Attorney General. DFL incumbent Keith Ellison held a slim, 28,000-vote lead over challenger Jim Schultz, with 3,917 of 4,103 precincts reported.
Republicans enjoyed a stellar day at the polls in the localized state races.
In Minnesota Senate District 10, political newcomer Nathan Wesenberg, R-Little Falls, struck a decisive victory over Suzanne Cekalla, D-Rice. Wesenberg came out on top with 72.51% of the total vote after what looked like a tight campaign battle.
Former District 2 Senator Paul J. Utke, R-Park Rapids, won the new District 5 Senate race. Isaac Schultz, R-Upsala, and Mike Wiener, R-Long Prairie, won big in House Districts 10B and 5B, respectively.
All five of the seats on the Morrison County Board of Commissioners were up for grabs. Four of the five incumbents won re-election, as four of the five races were contested.
In District 4, which covers northeast Morrison County including Pierz, Harding and Lastrup, incumbent Mike Wilson was unseated in his bid for re-election. Bobby Kasper claimed a mere 250 more votes than Wilson out of more than 3,000 ballots cast to win a tight contest.
Incumbents Mike LeMieur (District 1), Randy Winscher (District 3) and Greg Blaine (District 5) all won another term on the Board in contested races. The closest of those was in District 3, where challenger Jeremy Pekula garnered about 500 fewer votes than Winscher.
Many of the candidates for municipal and school board seats throughout the county ran unopposed. However, Little Falls had several races that were decided, Tuesday, after fierce campaigns.
In Council Ward 3, challenger David Meyer earned more than 64% of the votes among almost 1,000 cast to defeat incumbent James Storlie. Running for the at-large position in which current representative Brad Hircock did not seek re-election, David Glaze defeated Chuck Justin, 1,763 - 1,028.
Seven people were running for the three open seats on the Little Falls ISD 482 School Board. Two of the three candidates looking to retain a seat did just that, while one newcomer will join the Board in January.
Incumbent Sharon Ballou received the most votes, 3,621, while new candidate Dan Schilling and incumbent Mark Gerbi tallied 3,069 and 2,871 votes, respectively.
The race for mayor in Pierz was also decided by a razor thin margin. Incumbent Dave Fischer lost his bid for re-election by just 36 votes to former Pierz Mayor Toby Egan. Nearly 600 ballots were cast in the contest.
In other close, contested battles, Kara Sowada and Robert Lanners were chosen as the top two candidates among four for seats on the Royalton City Council; and Dean Peterson, James Warga and Mike Klasen won a five-person race for the Upsala ISD 487 School Board.
Here are the vote totals in all of the federal, state, county, city and school board races decided by Morrison County voters, Tuesday. Results are not official until they are canvassed. Italics indicate unofficial winners.
Nov. 8 Election results:
Federal
• U.S. House District 7
Travis “Bull” Johnson (Legal Marijuana Now) - 16,066 votes, 5.36%; Michelle Fischbach (GOP) - 200,985, 67.02%; Jill Abahsain (DFL) - 82,618, 27.55%.
State
• State Senate Dist. 10
Nathan Wesenberg (GOP) - 28,293 votes, 72.51%; Suzanne M. Cekalla (DFL) - 10,602, 27.22%.
• State Senate Dist. 5
Paul J. Utke (GOP) - 24,625 votes, 72.75%; A. John Peters (DFL) - 9,196, 27.17%.
• State House Dist. 10A
Ron Kresha (GOP) - 15,760 votes, 96.29%.
• State House Dist. 10B
Isaac Schultz (GOP) - 15,082 votes, 78.55%; Hunter Froelich (DFL) - 4,089, 21.3%.
• State House Dist. 5B
Mike Wiener (GOP) - 12,741 votes, 75.33%; Gregg Hendrickson (Ind.) - 4,126, 24.39%.
• Governor/Lt. Gov.
Steve Pattern and Matt Huff (Grassroots Legalize Cannabis) - 22,101 votes, .90%; James McCaskel and David Sandbeck (Legal Marijuana Now) - 28,658, 1.17%; Scott Jensen and Matt Birk (GOP) - 1,090,657, 44.35%; Tim Walz and Peggy Flanagan (DFL) - 1,291,891, 52.53%; Hugh McTavish and Mike Winter (Ind.) - 17,762, .72%; Gabrielle M. Prosser and Kevin A. Dwire (Socialist Workers) - 7,181, .29%.
• Secretary of State
Kim Crockett (GOP) - 1,090,596 votes, 45.12%; Steve Simon (DFL) - 1,312,341, 54.79%.
• State Auditor
Will Finn (Grassroots Legalize Cannabis) - 43,350 votes, 1.8%; Tim Davis (Legal Marijuana Now) - 85,641, 3.55%; Ryan Wilson (GOP) - 1,130,306, 46.89%; Julie Blaha (DFL) - 1,149,917, 47.7%.
• Attorney General
Jim Schultz (GOP) - 1,202,027 votes, 49.28%; Keith Ellison (DFL) - 1,234,970, 50.63%.
County
• County Board Dist. 1
Todd J. Krajsa - 930 votes, 34.12%; Mike LeMieur - 1,781, 65.33%
• County Board Dist. 2
Jeffery J. Jelinski - 2,162 votes, 98.72%.
• County Board Dist. 3
Jeremy J. Pekula - 1,099 votes, 40.66%; Randy H. Winscher - 1,594, 58.97%.
• County Board Dist. 4
Robert “Bobby” Kasper - 1,704, 53.82%; Mike Wilson - 1,454, 45.93%.
• County Board Dist. 5
Rene Krousey - 957 votes, 33.07%; Greg Blaine - 1,934, 66.83%.
• Auditor - Treasurer
Chelsey Robinson - 11,457 votes, 98.54%.
• Recorder
Jenny Sanders - 12,101 votes, 99.48%.
• Sheriff
Shawn D. Larsen - 13,041 votes, 99.02%.
• Attorney
Brian J. Middendorf- 12,100 votes, 98.82%.
• SWCD Dist. 3
Scott Saehr - 12,170 votes, 99.55%.
• SWCD Dist. 4
Dale Scholl - 11,992 votes, 99.45%.
City
• Bowlus Mayor
Jake Wentland - 98 votes, 97.03%.
• Bowlus City Council
Theresa Trettel - 49 votes, 51.58%; Jessica Lodermeier - 45, 47.37%.
• Bowlus City Clerk
25 write-in votes; will be decided upon canvassing.
• Buckman Mayor
Greg Gangl - 98 votes, 97.03%.
• Buckman City Council (2 seats)
George Dehler - 97 votes; Preston Loidolt - 76.
• Buckman Treasurer
Bobbi Jo Brisk - 99 votes.
• Elmdale Mayor
John Kulla - 43 votes, 75.44%.
• Elmdale City Council
Zachary Kulla - 41 votes, 74.55%
• Elmdale City Clerk
Nancy Stewart - 47 votes, 83.93%.
• Flensburg Mayor
James Gorka - 83 votes, 87.37%
• Flensburg City Council (2 seats)
Tammy Gorka - 77 votes, Brady Pundsack - 71.
• Special Election
Tony Kile - 84 votes, 93.33%
• Genola Council
Mike Welle - 15 votes, 53.57%; Kory Hoheisel - 13, 46.43%.
• Genola City Clerk
11 write-in votes; will be decided upon canvassing.
• Harding Mayor
Denise Young - 45 votes, 95.74%.
• Harding City Council (2 seats)
Patrick Hayes - 37 votes, Tami Young - 36.
• Harding Treasurer
Karen Hayes - 45 votes, 100%.
• Hillman City Council
6 write-in votes; will be decided upon canvassing.
• Hillman Treasurer
3 write-in votes; will be decided upon canvassing.
• Lastrup City Council (2 seats)
Paul Boser - 29 votes; Jackie Zehowski - 29.
• Lastrup City Clerk
Roberta Grosss - 7 votes; 28 write-in - will be decided upon canvassing.
• Little Falls Mayor
Greg Zylka - 2,765 votes, 98.19%
• Little Falls Council at-large
David Glaze - 1,763 votes, 62.54%; Chuck Justin - 1,028, 36.47%.
• Little Falls Council Ward 1
Leif Hanson - 802 votes, 98.53%.
• Little Falls Council Ward 2
Wayne Liljegren - 966 votes, 97.97%.
• Little Falls Council Ward 3
David C. Meyer - 611 votes, 64.66%; James Storlie - 326 - 34.5%.
• Motley Mayor
Mike Schmidt - 152 votes, 96.2%.
• Motley City Council (2 seats)
Brenda Borash - 100 votes, Nikki Bjerga - 122.
• Pierz Mayor
Toby Egan - 307 votes, 53.11%; Dave Fischer - 271, 46.89%.
• Pierz City Council (2 seats)
Don Bujalski - 345 votes; John Perleberg - 396.
• Pierz Treasurer
53 write-in votes; will be decided upon canvassing.
• Randall Mayor
Danny L. Noss - 186 votes, 92.54%.
• Randall City Council (2 seats)
Jeffrey Wright - 166 votes; Mary Venske - 159.
• Randall Special Election
Carrie Turner - 194 votes, 97.98%.
• Royalton Mayor
Brenda Weiss-Pesta - 372 votes, 97.89%.
• Royalton City Council (2 seats)
Scott Kalis - 183 votes; Robert Lanners - 192; Tyler Struffert - 123; Kara Sowada - 232.
• Sobieski City Council
Jerome Ringwelski - 78 votes, 97.5%.
• Sobieski Treasurer
Janice Czech - 78 votes, 97.5%.
• Swanville Mayor
Sandra Lange - 112 votes, 94.92%.
• Swanville City Council (2 seats)
Tony Maciej - 106 votes; Jim Molitor - 78.
• Upsala Mayor
Rollie Johnson - 183 votes, 95.31%.
• Upsala City Council (2 seats)
Wendy Rene - 139 votes; Alan “Fred” Gunderson - 143.
School Boards
• Little Falls ISD 482 Board (3 seats)
Cassie Fredregill - 1,701 votes; Sarah Morrow - 1,816; Daniel Schilling - 3,069; Sharon Ballou - 3,621; Mark A. Gerbi - 2,871; Molly Jean Nelson - 2,625; Brad Laager - 2,260.
• Pierz ISD 484 Board (3 seats)
Marvin E. Thomas - 1,588 votes; Matthew J. Hoheisel - 1,705; Wes Young - 1,535.
• Royalton ISD 485 Board (3 seats)
Lucas Boyd - 1,043 votes; Randy Hackett - 962; Maria Traut - 810; Matthew L. Nelson - 684.
• Swanville ISD 486 Board (3 seats)
Molly Gerads - 626 votes; Bill Johnson - 617; 142 write-in votes will be decided upon canvassing.
• Upsala ISD 487 Board (3 seats)
Dean Peterson - 584 votes; Trevor Soltis - 394; James Warga - 584; Dan Klein - 399; Mike Klasen - 435.
• Staples-Motley ISD 2170 Board (3 seats)
Kyle Reese - 2,279 votes; Bruce Drone - 1,202; Shelly DeCamp - 1,006; Erich J. Heppner - 1,614; Chandler Trout - 1,906; Ryan Wright - 1,651.
• Renewal of ISD 2170 Referendum
Yes - 1,811; No - 2,351.
