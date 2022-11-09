Voting

Little Falls Ward 3 voters cast their ballots Tuesday, Nov. 8, at Bethel Lutheran Church.

 Staff photo by Zach Hacker

Morrison County voters made their voices heard, Tuesday.

About 60% of the 21,863 registered voters — as of 7 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office — cast a ballot. They voted on hotly contested statewide races for Governor and Attorney General, along with two Senate districts and three House districts. Voters also had a chance to choose their preferred candidates in local races for positions like mayor, city council and school board.

