Purva Watten

Purva Watten was recently named as the new president/CEO of the Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce. She is excited to "pay it forward" in a community that has always made her feel at home.

 Staff photo by Zach Hacker

One trip to Little Falls was all it took for Purva Watten to decide it was where she wanted to live.

She’s actually been asked often why she settled down here. The decision was made when she and her husband, Chris, who works at Camp Ripley, were still looking to put down roots. They visited the Dam Festival, and there was no question after that.

