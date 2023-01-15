One trip to Little Falls was all it took for Purva Watten to decide it was where she wanted to live.
She’s actually been asked often why she settled down here. The decision was made when she and her husband, Chris, who works at Camp Ripley, were still looking to put down roots. They visited the Dam Festival, and there was no question after that.
“I moved here, basically, because of the people,” Watten said.
“The day we attended the Dam Festival is when I made the decision, ‘Let’s move to Little Falls,’” she continued. “It’s been my home ever since. I’ve been here since 2016, and I’m in love with just everything this town has to offer. It doesn’t surprise me how wonderful, amazing and involved people are in this community.”
Watten will now be able to share that love for the community on a daily basis. She was recently hired as the new president and CEO of the Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce.
It’s an opportunity for which she said she is “very blessed.”
“When I saw this job opportunity come up, I basically just lunged at it,” Watten said “That’s something that I’ve been wanting to do. I’ve been wanting to pay it forward because of all of the amazing people and community I’ve gotten here.”
The road that brought Watten to Little Falls was a long one. A native of India, she first visited the United States in high school as part of an exchange program during the 2009 - 2010 school year. She returned to India when the year ended, but she was back — this time, for good — in 2012 when she enrolled in the hospitality and tourism management program at North Dakota State University.
Prior to taking the helm with the Chamber, Watten worked as a director of sales at a Marriott Hotels property in the St. Cloud area. There, she had the opportunity to be involved before the hotel even opened, giving her a chance to see all that goes into getting a business off of the ground.
Her first experience with the Chamber of Commerce was in college. She knew right away that it was right up her alley.
“I’ve been wanting to work in this field since I got out of high school,” Watten said. “It has been my passion to work with the people and for the people.”
Central Minnesota might seem like the last place someone from India — which has a mostly tropical climate — would want to settle down. For Watten, her first trip to the Land of 10,000 Lakes gave her a dose of exactly what she was looking for when she enrolled in the exchange program.
She was only 16 years old at the time, and students were given an option to list different places they might like to go.
“I did not have any top preferences, except I only told them, ‘I’ve never seen snow in my entire life before and I would love to see some of it,’” Watten said. “Then they sent me to Duluth.”
She said the first time she saw snow was an exciting experience, as she immediately went out to “play in it.” She was in for a bit of a rude awakening, however, when she soon learned just how cold not only the snow was, but also Duluth in general.
“A month into my very, very first winter here, I was like, ‘I don’t know. This is just way too cold for me. How are you guys enjoying this?’” Watten said.
She has since embraced her inner Minnesotan. On a chilly day in early January, she laughed about the fact she recently purchased her first power shovel and has experienced downhill skiing. She now describes it as “wonderful.”
Watten officially became a U.S. citizen in August 2021. The fact she has learned to enjoy Minnesota winters is not what has kept her here for more than a decade, though. It has been the people, especially those in her new hometown.
“I don’t feel like I’m alone ever, even though all of my family is in India, except for my husband,” Watten said.
“I’ve never basically been homesick because I’ve never had to,” she added. “It just kind of feels like a big, warm family to me, with everyone just willing to help. That kind of took it a little bit further, where I just wanted to do something more and give back to the community.”
She officially started in her new role, Dec. 19, 2022. For Watten, it has been an “amazing learning experience,” as she’s gotten a chance to get out and meet some people in the community. Everyone, so far, has been warm and welcoming.
One person who helped her with the transition was former Chamber CEO/President Deb Boelz, who retired at the end of 2022. Watten said getting to work with “Miss Deb,” as she called her, was yet another great experience. She was able to impart some wisdom on her successor as well, such telling Watten not to be afraid to put herself out there or ask for resources.
“It was just really, really, really wonderful to have her as my mentor, as well,” she said. “She was so nice and patient with me, because I literally had a list of a million questions for her.”
Even three weeks in, Watten said she was still learning a lot. At Marriott, she said most people had only one focus within their job description, such as events or the hotel itself. The Chamber of Commerce offers a much broader range of responsibilities.
Early on in her tenure, she has tried to soak up all of the new experiences the position has to offer.
“Learning is another thing, because I’m a curious person by nature,” Watten said. “Just going around and talking to all of these business folks and, ‘Hey, what do you do? What does your business do?’ They’re just really very open to answering all of the questions that I have.”
She is also excited to get going in some of the community outreach aspects of the job. One of the first big events will be the Legislative update, which is scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at Little Falls City Hall. It will feature Sen. Nathan Wesenberg, Rep. Ron Kresha and Rep. Isaac Schultz giving their thoughts on the 2023 Legislative session, along with taking questions from the public.
“I get to do things like that,” Watten said. “It’s a much broader scope. I’m just very excited to get to do that, as well.”
In terms of the direction of the Chamber under her leadership, Watten said she definitely has both short- and long-term goals. One of her first big missions is to get out and meet all of the business owners who are part of the organization and learn about their businesses.
There are also some major projects she’ll be working on right away. Perhaps the biggest of those is a possible merger between the Chamber of Commerce and Visit Little Falls. If that all comes together, the Chamber will become a fiscal agent for the city’s lodging and restaurant tax.
“It’s definitely a big project,” she said. “We’re going to be meeting here shortly to just basically talk about the logistics and how it’s going to come together.”
Watten is also excited to get to work on bringing new ideas and campaigns to the Chamber and participating businesses. Right now, she is helping facilitate the Think Local, Shop Local campaign, which goes through April 30.
The initiative offers people the chance to purchase a $5 key tag that will unlock promotions at participating businesses. A list of where shoppers can go to take advantage is available on the Chamber’s Facebook page.
One thing that has already become apparent to her, even as she continues to acclimate to the new job, is local residents’ willingness to get involved. Volunteerism and doing things “for the benefit of the people” was something she said she wasn’t really exposed to growing up in India.
“When I first came here, that’s when I just started realizing that people are very well socially in tune,” Watten said. “Everyone wants to help. I’m not saying people don’t want to help in India, but I think it’s just logistically a little bit different there. It’s just amazing how people come together here. They put their community first and they’re just willing to take time out of their day to do this.”
