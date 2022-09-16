Morrison County could be part of a plan that, if implemented, could eliminate the equivalent of 42 dump trucks worth of sediment from pouring into local lakes, rivers and creeks, or reduce carbon emissions enough to equal removing 116,404 cars off of the roadway over the course of a year.

Tuesday, Chris Pence from the Board of Water and Soil Resources (BWSR) and Land Services Director Amy Kowalzek presented the Long Prairie River One Watershed One Plan management project to the County Board. The vision of the management plan is to unite the people in the watershed “in balancing agriculture, recreation, tourism and timber with the protection of the environment for the future.”

Load comments