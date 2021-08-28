Dan Seanger gave the Morrison County Board of Commissioners a positive report Tuesday, on behalf of the Crookneck Lake Improvement District (LID).
The Board ultimately approved the LID’s 2022 work plan and budget to set its levy at $60.
The 2022 performance plan was relatively unchanged from previous years. It stipulates the LID will survey during the spring and summer to determine the presence of invasive species and the effect of treatment on native species. It will also treat invasive species and monitor and perform water quality studies.
The proposed budget allows for $31,375 for operations — which include invasive species surveys, treatment, administrative costs, insurance and water quality checks. It also allows for $15,000 in the legal reserve, for a total budget of $46,375.
“We feel healthy right now budget-wise,” Seanger said. “We can sustain high cost for a year and then recover by having a levy that can make up for it. Right now we’re feeling pretty good.”
As part of the presentation, Seanger also went over what the LID has accomplished during the past year.
The spring survey revealed about 12 acres of curly leaf pondweed, an aquatic invasive species. That was treated with a less expensive, Diquat herbicide, which the LID received approval to use from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) because water levels were high enough for its use.
The pondweed was treated near the west bay of the lake, where there previously had not been any of the species found.
“We think, going back a year ago, we had early ice-in,” Seanger said. “That could have been a contributing factor. This past year, the west bay froze in early on — the whole lake froze in — and then the main part of the lake thawed out due to the wind. Then we had people fishing in the west bay and casting into the main lake all the way up to just before Christmas and then it froze in. We suspect that may be why the curly leaf had an opportunity to keep growing. It got an early start on it.”
The LID also treated about two acres of Eurasian water milfoil — another invasive species — following the fall 2020 survey. It was the second year in a row they treated for milfoil, and Seanger said they believe they have it under control. There was none found this year during the early summer survey.
The summer survey did, however, turn up more curly leaf pondweed. Whether or not the LID will be able to treat for that next year will depend on how high the concentration of the weed is, according to Seanger.
The LID still has two pending surveys in 2021. One will likely identify whether or not there is any Eurasian water milfoil. The other survey will be a dive to look for zebra mussels near the public access area.
There were zebra mussels — another invasive species commonly found in Minnesota lakes — found in Crookneck Lake three years ago.
“They were found three years ago, but we have no evidence of them since then, with the exception of the water clarity keeps going up,” Seanger said. “They’re there, we think, but we can’t find them. So the DNR’s going to come up and dive and we’re going to see if we can locate them that way. That’s how they found them last year on Alex, with a dive survey.”
The LID also identified a new invasive species on the shoreline — yellow iris. They are a regulated species which, unlike other invasives, can be purchased and even transported, but they can’t be planted near water.
Seanger said their prolific root system makes them popular among people who want to keep their shoreline from washing out. There are several along the north shore of Crookneck Lake.
“They’re probably on every lake around here, because you can buy them,” Seanger said.
He said the LID feels the lake is healthy right now. He came before the Board three years ago and was worried about the amount of curly leaf and how expensive it would be to treat. However, being able to use Diquat has made managing the species possible without being cost prohibitive.
He does anticipate that they will have to treat for Eurasian water milfoil in the near future, possibly yet this fall.
“The lake is healthy,” Seanger said. “It continues to have trending that improves when we look at the chlorophyll and the phosphorus in the secchi disk for clarity, it’s all improving.”
The one caveat to the entire work plan is whether or not there are zebra mussels present in the lake. Seanger said if they are found, the surveys essentially mean nothing. If that is the case, the LID will have to decide whether or not it wants to move forward with future surveys, and they would have to manage the mussels as best they could.
The $60 levy on property owners is actually a reduction from last year, when the LID collected $70.
“That’s kind of our average over the years, with the one big bump up two years ago to get us to where we could go — at least we can go two years if we have high costs, and that was our goal,” Seanger said.
He added that the “great unknown” for next year is water levels. The lake has been “drastically” going down. As of Aug. 22, it was down about two feet from where it was in 2019.
“It’s going down faster than anybody would have ever suspected it would go down,” Seanger said.
Commissioner Mike LeMieur told Seanger it is good that the LID is doing surveys. When the County Board receives aquatic invasive species grants to dole out, those surveys are needed to receive funding for treatment plans.
“I just want to say, this is one of the nicest, detailed reports that we receive from all the LIDs,” LeMieur said. “We appreciate that.”
Board of Commissioners Briefs:
In other business Tuesday, the Morrison County Board of Commissioners:
• Held a public hearing to consider input on updating the transportation projects that are eligible for funding utilizing revenues generated by the Greater Minnesota Transportation Sales Tax. No members of the public gave comment;
• Authorized a resolution updating the list of eligible projects to be funded with the Greater Minnesota Transportation Sales and Use Tax;
• Authorized a request from County Engineer Steve Backowski to conduct a traffic survey on Nature Road in Little Rock;
• Approved a contract with Nexus to perform project management services relating to the Region 5 Collaborative Intensive Bridging Service (CIBS) Project. This will be funded by grants received from Sourcewell;
• Approved a one-day 3.2 on-sale liquor license for Pirates Softball to hold an event at the Genola softball field, Sept. 11;
• Approved and entered into a four-year contract with Scott Marlin and Community Land Solutions for county surveyor services. Marlin will receive a 1% pay increase in years two through four of the contract;
• Approved a request for an exempt permit for Bethany Lutheran Church of Ramey to host bingo on Sept. 26 at the church;
• Approved an exempt permit for the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association to hold a raffle, Oct. 8, at Falls Ballroom;
• Approved a request for Shoot for the Troops to hold a raffle, Sept. 14, at LeBlanc’s Rice Creek Game Farm; and
• Received a report from the deputy registrar regarding state activities involving the Department of Motor Vehicles.
The next meeting of the Board of Commissioners is at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, in the Board Room at the Morrison County Government Center.
