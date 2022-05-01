A Motley man accused of killing his live-in girlfriend was set for an omnibus hearing, Monday. However, his attorney had previously filed a motion to request a contested hearing.
Harold Arvid Wassather, 60, was arrested, March 6, after he allegedly killed his girlfriend, Christine Nygard, 66, Motley. He was charged in Morrison County District Court two days later with one count of second-degree murder — with intent but not premeditated — and one count of third-degree murder — perpetrating an eminently dangerous act and evincing a depraved mind.
During a brief appearance in front of Morrison County District Court Judge Leonard Weiler, Monday, Wassather’s attorney, Rob O’Malley, asked for 90 days before the first sitting for that contested hearing. He said such time was necessary because there may be more discovery for him to go through, which could result in other motions.
During a contested hearing, the judge hears and decides upon motions brought forth by the defense following a contested evidentiary hearing.
“I will ask the court administrator to set a half of a day,” Weiler said.
Prosecuting attorney, Assistant Minnesota Attorney General John D. Gross, told Weiler that they may have some additional discovery coming in. He is representing the state alongside Assistant Morrison County Attorney Heidi Swisher.
Wassather spoke only once during the appearance. He was asked directly by Weiler if he understood how everything was going to proceed.
“Somewhat,” Wassather said.
He was advised to consult his attorney if he had further questions.
Wassather was arrested, March 6, after a friend allegedly called the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office to inform them Wassather told him he had killed his girlfriend. Once on scene, law enforcement found Nygard deceased inside the couple’s trailer home.
He has since been confined at the Morrison County Jail on $1 million bond without conditions and $500,000 with conditions.
His next appearance in Morrison County District Court is scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23.
