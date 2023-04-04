A Motley man was sentenced to 40 years in prison, Tuesday, in Morrison County District Court after he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.
Harold Arvid Wassather, 61, Motley, was ordered by District Court Judge Leonard A. Weiler to 480 months in prison. At least two-thirds of that — 320 months, or 26 years and eight months — must be spent in custody. He is eligible for supervised probation for the remaining 160 months, or 13 years and four months.
The conviction stems from the death of Christine Naja Nygard, 66, Motley. The murder took place at her home in Motley, sometime between March 3, 2022, and March 6, 2022. Wassather was Nygard’s boyfriend and was living in her home. Law enforcement was notified, March 6, 2022, by Wassather’s friend, to whom he had admitted killing Nygard.
As part of the plea agreement, Wassather agreed to the aggravated sentence, which is punishable by a minimum of 40 years. The aggravated sentence was possible, in part, because Wassather was previously convicted of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in 2010.
A first-degree murder charge and another second-degree count were dismissed as part of the deal. He also is required to pay $7,500 in restitution. He was given credit for 394 days served in Morrison County Jail.
During Tuesday’s sentencing, four of Nygard’s family members provided victim impact statements. Three of those were read aloud in court by Taylor Hernandez from Hands of Hope.
In a letter read by Hernandez, Nygard’s brother, Greg Nygard, detailed how much their family has gone through. He described Christine as a “gentle and caring spirit.”
“Her own loneliness allowed Harold to creep into her life,” Greg Nygard wrote.
Pam Berg, one of the victim’s sisters, said she had no words for what had been done to her sister, and that she was overwhelmed with grief. She wrote about the fact she had spoken to Christine on her birthday, just a couple of weeks prior to the murder. At the time, she didn’t know it would be the last time she heard her voice.
Berg also described Wassather as a “brutal, cruel, predator.” She said her sister’s murder should serve as a warning for people to be careful about the people they connect with on social media.
“I hope you rot in hell,” she wrote, addressing Wassather directly.
Hernandez also read a letter provided by Judy Tryggeseth, another of Christine Nygard’s sisters.
Tryggeseth wrote that the devastation felt by the entire family was “beyond comprehension.” She asserted that only “a monster with no feelings or remorse” could commit the heinous acts that were perpetrated against her sister.
One family member, grand daughter Iris Bienusa, read her own statement in court.
Bienusa said her grandma was not always the easiest person to love due to her stubborn nature.
“But she was loving to the point where she would fight someone for you,” Bienusa said. “She was goofy to the point she would make you laugh for hours.”
Bienusa said Nygard lived in her home for many years while she was growing up. She was grateful for the memories she was able to create with her grandmother, such as crawling into bed with her at night when she was afraid to sleep alone.
In her teenage years, Bienusa said her own stubbornness drew her away from her grandmother. She got to the point where she would no longer take Nygard’s phone calls.
“She never stopped calling,” Bienusa said, through tears.
She said she wanted to see Wassather “suffer” for what he did to her grandmother.
“One thing you should know about my grandma was that she was a fighter,” Bienusa said.
Following the victim impact statements, Wassather’s attorney, Robert O’Malley, said throughout the case Wassather has been cooperative. He said, after the attack, he attempted to “lay down and die” himself.
O’Malley said he has taken an attitude of remorse and regret from the beginning.
Shortly before the hearing ended, Wassather had a chance to address the court and Nygard’s family before being committed to prison.
“It’s not what I ever intended,” he said, crying. “I wanted to spend the rest of my life with Christine. I don’t know what happened, but it happened. I’m sorry.”
