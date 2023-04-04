Harold Wassather

Harold Arvid Wassather

A Motley man was sentenced to 40 years in prison, Tuesday, in Morrison County District Court after he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Harold Arvid Wassather, 61, Motley, was ordered by District Court Judge Leonard A. Weiler to 480 months in prison. At least two-thirds of that — 320 months, or 26 years and eight months — must be spent in custody. He is eligible for supervised probation for the remaining 160 months, or 13 years and four months.

