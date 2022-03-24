A Motley man accused of killing his live-in girlfriend chose not to enter a plea, Monday, during an appearance in Morrison County District Court.
Harold Arvid Wassather, 60, was arrested, March 6, after he allegedly killed his girlfriend, Christine Nygard, 66, Motley. He was charged in Morrison County District Court two days later with one count of second-degree murder — with intent but not premeditated — and one count of third-degree murder — perpetrating an eminently dangerous act and evincing a depraved mind.
Monday’s appearance was Wassather’s first since charges were first read to him, March 8. During the Rule 8 hearing, Wassather and his defense attorney, Rob O’Malley, requested an omnibus hearing “without regard to time.”
A defendant is allowed to enter a plea of “guilty” at a Rule 8 hearing, but must ask for an omnibus hearing if they plan to plea “not guilty” or are not yet ready to enter a “guilty” plea. Wassather will be expected to enter a plea at the omnibus hearing.
The omnibus hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Monday, April 25, in Morrison County District Court. Judge Leonard Weiler will preside over the hearing.
Assistant Minnesota Attorney General John D. Gross and Assistant Morrison County Attorney Heidi Swisher will represent the prosecution in the case. O’Malley will represent Wassather.
Wassather was arrested, March 6, after a friend allegedly called the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office to inform them Wassather told him he had killed his girlfriend. Once on scene, law enforcement found Nygard deceased inside the couple’s trailer home.
He has since been confined at the Morrison County Jail on $1 million bond without conditions and $500,000 with conditions.
