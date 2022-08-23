Harold Wassather

Harold Arvid Wassather

 Courtesy of Morrison County Sheriff's Office

A Motley man accused of killing his live-in girlfriend is now facing life in prison, after his case was reviewed by a grand jury, Aug. 19.

Harold Arvid Wassather, 61, Motley, was initially charged in Morrison County District Court with one count of second-degree murder and one count of third-degree murder related to the death of Christine Kaja Nygard, 66, Motley. On Aug. 8, the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office informed the court that the case would be presented to a grand jury, due to Wassather’s previous criminal record.

