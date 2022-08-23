A Motley man accused of killing his live-in girlfriend is now facing life in prison, after his case was reviewed by a grand jury, Aug. 19.
Harold Arvid Wassather, 61, Motley, was initially charged in Morrison County District Court with one count of second-degree murder and one count of third-degree murder related to the death of Christine Kaja Nygard, 66, Motley. On Aug. 8, the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office informed the court that the case would be presented to a grand jury, due to Wassather’s previous criminal record.
Upon review, the grand jury included three additional charges. One of those is murder in the first degree while committing domestic violence, which is punishable by life imprisonment without the possibility of release.
According to the indictment, Wassather is charged with “wrongfully and unlawfully” causing Nygard’s death while committing domestic abuse. It further states he had “engaged in a past pattern of domestic abuse upon a family or household member.”
Nygard’s death, the document alleges, “occurred under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to human life.” Wassather has a previous conviction of a heinous crime as, on Oct. 12, 2010, the Hennepin County District Court found him guilty of first-degree criminal sexual conduct committed with force or violence.
The grand jury also added two more counts of second-degree murder, one with intent but without premeditation, and another without intent while committing a felony — that being assault in the third degree.
Both of those two charges carry a mandatory penalty of 40 years in prison.
Wassather was previously scheduled to appear in Morrison County District Court, Tuesday, for an omnibus hearing on the original two charges. In light of the additional charges, that was changed to a first appearance.
During a brief appearance in front of District Court Judge Leonard A. Weiler, Wassather’s lead defense attorney, Robert O’Malley, said there was “good cause” to continue the omnibus hearing by more than seven days. He said the defense would not make a demand for a speedy trial.
When asked by Weiler if he was aware of the new charges, Wassather said he had heard about them.
He is being held in the Morrison County Jail on $1 million bond with no conditions and $500,000 with conditions. Considering the new charges, lead counsel for the prosecution, Assistant Minnesota Attorney General John D. Gross, asked for the bail to be changed to $2 million without conditions and $1 million with conditions.
When he suggested raising the amount, Wassather began laughing and said, “Who the hell do you think you got here? (Expletive) Manson?”
Weiler gave him a warning and said such “outbursts” would not be tolerated in the courtroom.
O’Malley said, as Wassather has been unable to pay bail at its current status, there was no reason to increase it. Weiler agreed to keep the amount where it was previously set.
Wassather’s next court appearance will be an omnibus hearing for all charges, which is scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, in Morrison County District Court.
The charges stem from March 6, when the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 transfer from an individual in Minneapolis stating that he received a phone call from his friend, Wassather, “who indicated that he killed his girlfriend.” The Sheriff’s Office and Motley Police Department responded to the trailer home at 689 U.S. Highway 10 S., in Motley, where Wassather and Nygard resided together.
Once at the scene, an officer with the Motley Police Department announced over his squad car’s PA system that Wassather should come out of his residence with his hands up. When he complied, he allegedly told law enforcement that his girlfriend was dead, and that he killed her.
The report states that law enforcement found a deceased female inside the residence. Her body was found laying in a bed in a bedroom of the home. She was covered with a bed sheet up to her neck, and her face was allegedly covered in dark bruises, “indicating possible head trauma.”
She was transported to the Minnesota Medical Examiner’s Office in Anoka for an autopsy and later was confirmed to be Christine Nygard.
Wassather was transported to the Morrison County Jail, where he agreed to give a statement to a sergeant from the Sheriff’s Office and a special agent from the BCA. He told them he had moved in with Nygard in December 2021.
According to the criminal complaint, Wassather began to cry and stated that he did not mean to kill Nygard. He told law enforcement that he “beat up” Nygard after she accused him of talking to other women.
Wassather allegedly said the assault started in the kitchen, and that he dragged her around the house while continuing to assault her. Wassather told law enforcement that he was banging Nygard’s head into the floor and cabinets, and that he was punching, slapping and kicking her in the couple’s bathroom, according to the complaint.
Wassather said Nygard “lost consciousness in the bathroom, when he was banging her head” on the cabinets, according to the complaint. At one point she allegedly regained consciousness and he tried to give her some milk to drink. He told law enforcement that she drank some milk, but then lost consciousness again.
The report states that Wassather told officers that Nygard stopped breathing while she was still in the bathroom. He then allegedly brought her to the bedroom and placed her on the bed. Wassather told law enforcement that he “didn’t want her to die,” but he also admitted under questioning that “he did not call 911 or ask anyone for help,” according to the complaint.
Wassather said he called his friend “a day or two after the assault, so his friend could gather some of his stuff so he could turn himself in,” according to the report. He allegedly told law enforcement that the assault happened on “Thursday or Friday,” which would have been March 3 or March 4 — two or three days before law enforcement was notified.
He added that the incident could have happened on Wednesday or Thursday, because he “kind of lost track of time,” the report states.
He allegedly admitted to having prior physical domestic assaults with Nygard, but said they were never reported to law enforcement.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was notified by the Medical Examiner’s Office that the cause of death was “blunt head and chest trauma and the manner of death has been ruled a homicide,” according to a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.
