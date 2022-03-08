A Motley man has been charged with second-degree murder by the Morrison County Attorney’s Office after he allegedly killed his girlfriend at their home, Sunday.
Harold Arvid Wassather, 60, Motley, was taken into custody without incident in connection to the death of Christine Nygard, 66, Motley.
According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, it was alerted to the incident at 9:40 a.m. Sunday, March 6. It remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office, Motley Police Department and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA).
According to a written statement from the Sheriff’s Office, it received a 911 transfer from an individual stating that he received a phone call from his friend, “who indicated that he killed his girlfriend.” The Sheriff’s Office and Motley Police Department responded to the address of 689 U.S. Highway 10 S., in Motley.
“Once at the residence, law enforcement authorities were able to make contact with a male subject,” read the report. “The subject was detained while authorities searched the residence. While searching the residence, law enforcement authorities discovered a deceased female inside. The male subject was taken into custody and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was called to assist with the death investigation.”
The deceased woman was transported to the Minnesota Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy and later was confirmed to be Christine Nygard. The Sheriff’s Office was notified by the Medical Examiner’s Office Tuesday, that the cause of death was “blunt head and chest trauma and the manner of death has been ruled a homicide.”
Nygard and Wassather were in a relationship and resided together at the residence, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Though formal charges have been made by the Morrison County Attorney’s Office, authorities are continuing to investigate the incident. Because the investigation is ongoing, no further comments will be made.
Authorities reminded residents that they believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no known threat to the public.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family for this senseless act of violence, and to the First Responders that investigated and processed the scene,” said Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen. “The victim tragically lost her life to domestic violence, which could have been prevented.”
Wassather is being held at the Morrison County Jail on $1 million bond with no conditions and $500,000 with conditions. He had his first appearance in Morrison County District Court, Tuesday.
The Morrison County Record has reached out to the Morrison County Attorney's Office for the official complaint against Wassather. This story will be updated when that information is made available.
