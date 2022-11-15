Harold Wassather

 Courtesy of Morrison County Sheriff's Office

A Motley man accused of killing his live-in girlfriend will have for a contested omnibus hearing in Morrison County District Court.

Harold Arvid Wassather, 61, Motley, faces charges of first-degree murder while committing domestic violence and two counts of second-degree murder related to the death of Christine Naja Nygard, 66, Motley. The murder took place sometime March 3 - March 6, with law enforcement being notified, March 6.

