A Motley man accused of killing his live-in girlfriend entered a guilty plea and waived his right to a trial, Thursday, Jan. 26, in Morrison County District Court.
Harold Arvid Wassather, 61, pleaded guilty to a felony count of second-degree murder without intent. Due to a 2010 conviction for first-degree criminal sexual conduct, he agreed to a mandatory aggravated sentence of 40 years in prison. As part of the plea deal, one count of first-degree murder and another of second-degree murder will be dismissed.
The charges are related to the death of Christine Naja Nygard, 66, Motley. The murder took place at the couple’s home in Motley, sometime between March 3, 2022, and March 6, 2022, with law enforcement being notified, March 6, 2022.
He entered the plea at what was scheduled to be a contested omnibus hearing in front of District Court Judge Leonard A. Weiler. Assistant Minnesota Attorney General John D. Gross, who represented the prosecution in the case, said some of the victim’s family members disagreed with the agreement, but they were ready to move forward.
After entering the plea, Wassather was sworn in and questioned by his Defense Attorney, Scott Wonderlich. He was asked if he understood that entering a guilty plea meant that he was waiving his right to a trial by jury, which he acknowledged he knew.
During the questioning, Wonderlich said the defense planned to file a motion during the contested omnibus to suppress certain evidence against Wassather, such as the statement he gave to law enforcement when they arrived at his home.
In asking about the incident that led to Nygard’s death, Wonderlich asked Wassather if there were previous cases of domestic violence in their relationship. Wassather said she would often accuse him of talking to his ex-girlfriend.
“Sometimes I’d get mad about it,” he said.
He admitted that, on one previous occasion, he had physically abused Nygard, giving her a black eye.
On the day of her death, Wassather acknowledged that he “beat her up,” and that he “hit her hard.” He said she hit her head a couple of times during the altercation.
“Who was responsible for her death?” Wonderlich asked.
“Probably me,” Wassather said. “Nobody else was home. I guess it was me.”
Wonderlich said an autopsy completed by the Minnesota Medical Examiner’s Office determined Nygard’s cause of death was blunt trauma to the head and chest.
Weiler said he found the information presented to be sufficient and accepted the plea.
Wassather is scheduled to be sentenced at 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 4, in Morrison County District Court.
