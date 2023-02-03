Harold Wassather

Harold Arvid Wassather

 Courtesy of Morrison County Sheriff's Office

A Motley man accused of killing his live-in girlfriend entered a guilty plea and waived his right to a trial, Thursday, Jan. 26, in Morrison County District Court.

Harold Arvid Wassather, 61, pleaded guilty to a felony count of second-degree murder without intent. Due to a 2010 conviction for first-degree criminal sexual conduct, he agreed to a mandatory aggravated sentence of 40 years in prison. As part of the plea deal, one count of first-degree murder and another of second-degree murder will be dismissed.

