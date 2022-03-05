Riverbank washouts caused by significant rain events over the previous half-decade have put the Charles A. Weyerhaeuser Memorial Museum in danger.
Morrison County Administrator Matt LeBlanc relayed to the County Board Tuesday, that concerns about the riverbank on the Mississippi River have members of the Morrison County Historical Society (MCHS) nervous that the building could be lost. LeBlanc said he had spoken with Camille Warzecha, interim executive director of MCHS and the Weyerhaeuser Museum, who hoped to receive financial backing from the County Board for enhancement and reinforcement of the riverbank.
“Camille and I have been in dialogue and she’s asking me to provide her with the county’s position on that and her coming forward to request support for that project,” LeBlanc said.
He noted that if the Board committed to a dollar amount, Warzecha planned to approach the Mississippi Headwater Board for potential matching funds. LeBlanc also encouraged her to speak with the city of Little Falls, since the site is within city limits.
The next step for MCHS is to commit to an engineered estimate, which is likely to cost in the neighborhood of $30,000, according to LeBlanc.
A proposal summary provided by Drainage Buffer Technician Mike Becker of the Morrison County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) stated slope on the riverbank — which is on the east side of the Weyerhaeuser property — was initially identified in fall 2015 or spring 2016. After an engineer informed MCHS that the work was beyond his scope in 2018, the SWCD solicited bids from engineering firms for simple cost estimates in March 2019.
The projected range for survey, design and geotechnical work was between $40,000 - $50,000. Project costs fell between $150,000 and $400,000.
A major rain event, which dumped more than eight inches of precipitation on Little Falls in June 2020, exacerbated the problem. In September 2020, SWCD cost-shared MCHS to install a berm on the top of the bank to help alleviate water flowing from the parking lot at the Weyerhaeuser Museum over the bank.
LeBlanc said MCHS is a non-levy producing organization, and can thereby be supported by the Board through statute.
Commissioner Mike Wilson likened MCHS and its properties — of which the Weyerhaeuser Museum is one — to the Morrison County Fairgrounds. Though they are not necessarily run by the county, they are, in a sense, a function of the county.
“Just like the historic courthouse — it’s a thing we have, if we’re not going to stick money in it, then why do we have it?” Wilson said.
Commissioner Randy Winscher pointed out that it would be a big process just to get a more detailed estimate. Oftentimes, when waterways are involved, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Army Corps of Engineers get involved.
Board Chair Greg Blaine said when the Board’s discussion about spending American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) dollars on the historic courthouse, they learned there are grants available for historical facilities in the state. Requests in the $200,000 range for that funding is more likely to be approved than multi-million dollar projects. He suggested to LeBlanc that MCHS should look at that as a funding option, also.
“Their work, certainly in that realm, I would think that organization would score pretty high on an application list,” Blaine said. “Especially if they’re looking to acquire dollars to allow them to continue to exist.”
LeBlanc said MCHS has been working to have the Weyerhaeuser Museum registered as a state historic site, but it anticipates it is still “two to four years out” based on the age of the building and the historical significance.
He said the $300,000 MCHS believes it needs is based on “very raw data,” and it needs to “gain fidelity and refinement to the estimate.”
“We could assist the historical society with moving forward on at least the planning stages of correcting the land getting washed away by using ARPA dollars to move forward with the engineering,” said Commissioner Mike LeMieur. “I personally wouldn’t have a problem with having an engineering firm going and having a look at it.”
He added that would allow MCHS and the Board to know for certain if it needed to go for state historical society grant funding.
Winscher brought up the idea of MCHS working with local legislators, Rep. Ron Kresha and Sen. Paul Gazelka, to secure funding from Legacy Grants. LeBlanc said MCHS had worked with Kresha to get money for the project earmarked on a couple of bills in past years, but so far none have passed.
“That’s a tremendous point, because those Legacy Dollars are first and foremost to address environmental issues,” Blaine said. “This would, in my mind, would also be something that has tremendous environmental impact.”
Becker included in his summary and proposal a letter in support written by the SWCD to include the project on a future bonding bill.
Going back to Wilson’s comparison to the fairgrounds, Commissioner Jeffrey Jelinski said if the fairgrounds or the Fair Board went “belly up” they would come under jurisdiction of the County Board. He said he looked at the Weyerhaeuser Museum as a similar situation. Ultimately, he felt the Board had a responsibility to support MCHS in preserving that building.
“Nobody wants to spend any money, including yours truly,” Jelinski said. “I don’t want to. Nobody on this board wants to jump up and down and say, ‘Hey, let’s spend $300,000 on fixing a bank.’ But if the doggone building’s got some kind of danger that it could go down, we have to help them out, I think.”
Blaine said he wanted to look at ways the Board could leverage what it was spending if it opted to allocate ARPA money toward the project.
LeBlanc said he would relay what he had heard from the Board to Warzecha and possibly invite her to speak at the next planning session to provide some clarity on what exactly MCHS is needing to get started on the process.
“They need more fidelity,” LeBlanc said. “They need to get further along in the design process and to get greater clarity of what these costs are actually going to be.”
