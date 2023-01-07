Warzecha honored for 25 years Jan 7, 2023 35 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submitted photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rob Ronning, left, president of Pine Country Bank, recognized Diane Warzecha as she celebrated her 25th anniversary at Pine Country Bank, recently. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Morrison County Record News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Peterson family welcomes second daughter, first child born at St. Gabriel’s in 2023 Two teens injured in New Year's Eve rollover accident Klooster sentenced to 51 months for criminal vehicular homicide New Royalton police chief eager to serve the community Top 10 Stories of 2022: Triumphs over challenges E-Editions Morrison County Record Jan 1, 2023 0 Online Poll Have your thoughts about football changed since Damar Hamlin collapsed after cardiac arrest? You voted: No, it was an extremely rare incidence. Yes, I can’t help but see it in a different light. I’ve always felt it was too violent. Athletes are allowed to take their chances. Vote View Results Back
