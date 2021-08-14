58,279.
That is the number of names on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. Each individual was a member of the United States military who died fighting for their country during the Vietnam War.
From Aug. 18 - 22, their sacrifice will be honored — along with everyone who served during the Vietnam era — in Rice, when The Wall That Heals will be on display at Rice Elementary School. A three-quarter size replica of the memorial in D.C., Rice is one of 28 stops the wall is making on its 2021 tour of the United States.
“I never thought it would happen; just how small Rice is,” said Coralynn Martin, a member of the Rice American Legion Auxiliary Unit 473 and daughter of a Vietnam veteran. “It was like, that would never happen.”
Martin and her mother-in-law, Janice Martin, a past president of the Auxiliary, were instrumental in making that dream a reality.
A daughter’s mission
Coralynn’s father, Roger Melser, was a Seaman E3 in the U.S. Navy and served one tour in Vietnam from 1969 - 1970. He was in the Brown Water Navy, a unit charged with running ammunition up and down the Mekong River Delta in what was then South Vietnam.
For years, he dealt with complications from being exposed to Agent Orange, a herbicide and defoliant chemical used during the Vietnam War. In December 2016, he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer — which was caused by exposure to Agent Orange. He died three months later.
While researching Agent Orange, Coralynn came across the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund’s (VVMF) In Memory program, which honors veterans who came home after the war and have recently died from complications of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) or Agent Orange exposure. Two years later, in 2019, Melser was inducted into that program.
Both Coralynn and Janice traveled to D.C. for the induction ceremony. It was during that trip they learned about The Wall That Heals. In March 2020, they approached the Auxiliary to ask if trying to bring the wall to Rice was a project its members could get behind.
“I knew it was going to be a big project and I couldn’t do it on my own” Coralynn said. “The Auxiliary was like, ‘Sure. It’s going to be a big project, but we can handle it.’ We figured, too, we’re in a small community and everybody kind of helps one another.”
With that, Coralynn got to work on an application. The VVMF asked applicants about their towns and why they wanted to host the wall on its tour.
“I put down what my dad had said — we don’t want people to forget what happened to the Vietnam veterans,” she said.
It came as quite the surprise for Coralynn when, in November 2020, she learned Rice had been chosen for one of the stops. Janice added that some of the members of the auxiliary had also been skeptical that the organization was going to be able to raise the $10,000 necessary to bring the wall to Rice.
Coralynn said that was made possible through the generous support from individuals and businesses in Rice, along with those in surrounding communities such as Little Falls, Royalton and St. Cloud.
On that end, Janice said much credit goes to Rice Auxiliary Unit 473 Treasurer Pat Fuchs, who “worked her tail off” getting donation letters out and explaining the project.
“There’s a lot of support,” Janice said. “We were really shocked because, as this became a reality, our goal became a reality and, actually, we went over a little bit. So, now we were able to do a few extra things to show appreciation to the motorcycle escort people and to the volunteers. The ladies just kind of said, ‘We can do this now. We can actually make this a reality.’ It was awesome.”
Honor and appreciation
The decision to bring The Wall That Heals to Rice was also a “no-brainer” for Janice.
When the pair visited the nation’s capitol in 2019, her cousin, Tom Heinen, a Purple Heart Vietnam veteran from St. Joseph, asked her to get wall rubbings from the Vietnam Veterans Memorial of the names of friends he lost during the war. She said he is disabled and is unable to make the trip to visit the wall itself.
“My cousin, Tom, he was pinned down by Vietnamese,” Janice said. “The only water they had to drink was what they could drink off of leaves in the morning from the dew at night. ...
“They buried a lot of their dead in shallow graves and they had to go back and get them later,” she continued. “My cousin has a notebook full of memoirs. ‘A Soldier’s Memory’ is what he calls it. I’m in the process of typing it up. It’s unbelievable some of the stuff he has in there.”
When Heinen returned home from the war, like many Vietnam veterans, he was not welcomed back with celebrations and salutes. Instead, people spit on them and called them “baby killers” and other defamatory names.
Janice hopes being able to visit The Wall That Heals will help her cousin and other military members who received similar treatment feel some of the honor they were not afforded back then.
“I think, in that situation, it makes a lot of these Vietnam veterans feel a little bit more appreciated; more compared to other wars, especially modern times,” Janice said. “We actually recognize the military and show appreciation. Back then, there wasn’t a heck of a lot of appreciation for those guys.”
Peace and remembrance
The wall will officially arrive in central Minnesota at 1 p.m. Tuesday, in St. Cloud. One hour later, a motorcycle escort will lead the semi truck and trailer with all of the wall and every exhibit that goes with it through St. Stephens and eventually to Rice. It is expected to arrive at about 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Construction of the wall will begin at 9 a.m. the following morning. By midnight, it will be open for viewing 24 hours a day until deconstruction begins at 2 p.m. Sunday. A Welcome Home Ceremony featuring speakers and a C-130 Hercules flyover — which Coralynn also secured by working with the U.S. Air Force — begins at 6 p.m. Thursday.
At 9 p.m. Friday, there will be a candlelight vigil, with the service hosted by the Rice American Legion Post 473 chaplain.
“I ordered some white luminary bags and some little candles,” Janice said. “I took the bags over to the grade school kids, because I used to work there, and I had them decorate those bags. There were, like, 300-plus bags.”
“The bags actually got decorated on Vietnam Veterans Day,” Coralynn added. “That way, it gets incorporated with the wall.”
Education is actually another major component of the visit and the overall tour of the The Wall That Heals. Once parked, the semi trailer turns into a mobile education center that features memorabilia from Vietnam that was collected at the Memorial in Washington, D.C. along with other informational items about the war.
Two TV screens inside the trailer will honor local veterans. Coralynn said the names, photos and short biographies of the veterans from Benton County and all of its bordering counties — Morrison, Stearns, Sherburne and Mille Lacs — whose names are on the wall will roll on one screen. The other screen will feature all of the Minnesotans who are part of the VVMF’s In Memory program.
Along with peace, Janice said “remembrance” was one of the main things she hoped visitors to The Wall That Heals would get out of the experience.
“I hope that they see this and it leaves an impression,” she said. “Especially the younger kids. If they see this, this is going to be massive for them. Hopefully they’re going to be asking questions and hopefully this is going to carry down through generations.”
Coralynn added that it is also a way for veterans of other wars to gain a sense of appreciation and kinship to those who served in Vietnam.
“They’re all connected,” Janice said. “They’ve all served their country, and some didn’t make it back.”
‘He would be proud’
Coralynn said one thing that her father said that always sticks with her is that he did not want anyone to forget what happened in Vietnam. She gets emotional when talking about it, even today.
She said it means a lot that she was able to play a role in bringing The Wall That Heals to Rice; and she believes her dad would be proud.
That is something that’s important to her entire family. When her oldest daughter did a school project on Agent Orange, she was dismayed to learn that none of her classmates knew what it was or anything about its possible impact on those who were exposed, as well as their descendants.
“She was speaking from the heart, and she was crying because my dad had passed away, but she goes, ‘It felt nice that these kids were so concerned about me and my grandpa and my mom,’” Coralynn said.
Janice added that she didn’t think “anything of this magnitude or significance” is going to happen in Rice again. It’s one of the biggest projects the Auxiliary has undertaken, and perhaps the most important in terms of its impact on the city.
She believes that Coralynn’s father may have had some influence in making sure it came to be.
“I think he had a lot of — I want to call it spiritual influence. I honestly do,” Janice said. “I believe in those kinds of things. If it’s meant to happen, it’s meant to happen. I think a lot of it happens because there’s another force behind it. I think that he made it possible.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.