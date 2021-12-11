Steve Ryan said something just felt right when he visited Little Falls.
Ryan co-owns Wall 2 Wall Deals along with his wife, Tina Ryan, and his sons, Nick Ryan and Tim Marihart. He was looking to relocate the general merchandise outlet — which he started in Otsego in 2019 — when he learned the old Fleet Supply building at 101 Fifth St. SW in Little Falls was for sale.
The rest was serendipity.
“When I drove up to see it for the first time, I wasn’t able to get my real estate agent to join me, so it was just me,” Steve said. “I drove through this town, I drove by the river and I saw Little Falls and the character of downtown. It automatically flashed me back to me growing up, to the 80s, to when things felt wholesome.”
That feeling set Little Falls apart from other places he looked at, such as Grand Rapids and Bemidji. The building, at 14,000 square feet with a warehouse, also worked for what the family-owned business needed. It carries everything from clothing to groceries, furniture, toys and pretty much everything in between.
On Monday, Nov. 15, after months of anticipation both by the family and business partners along with curious residents, the store opened. Between when they first got into the building in April and last month, Steve said he heard rumors that it was going to be everything from a factory to an Army surplus store.
“We knew we were onto something when we were going to open,” he said. “I took the paper down in the windows and tried to clean them the week before and we had people literally opening the door and coming in. We weren’t even open. They knew something was going on in this building and they wanted to know what it was.”
And then came the “soft opening.”
“We didn’t advertise it,” Steve said. “We didn’t want anybody to really know. We put a temporary banner sign on the building there and opened the door. My goodness. That little note that I put up, ‘Opening Monday, 11:15’ was all the advertising that we needed that first day, because they were so curious about this building and they missed anything opening on this side.”
The enthusiasm hasn’t waned, either. Steve said the outpouring of support and the thanks he has received from customers who were excited to see such a store coming to the west side of Little Falls has been “overwhelming.”
In the early-going, that has been the focus for the store’s owners. Steve said they have been working to get to know their customer base so they can fit their needs. As a general merchandise outlet, what the customers want and need will dictate their inventory.
Early on, he said many customers had expressed the desire for grocery and hardware options on the west side. As such, a small section of the latter has already been added, which includes the basics such as nuts, bolts and screws.
“It’s kind of fun, because we’re bringing the community and our customers in and both through their dollars and through their advice, they’re helping really establish what this business will become,” Steve said. “I couldn’t even begin to tell you what it will look like in a year.”
It’s a model he believes will benefit both the community and his business. He’s no stranger to building a successful business, either.
Steve has a diversified, entrepreneurial background. In his late 20s, he started his first business — an online dating site. The site saw success, and he and his partner were able to parlay that into opening a bar and grill in Denton, Texas. He said that business is still flourishing, but in 2011, the Golden Valley native came home to start his third business.
He opened the first electronic cigarette store in Minnesota.
“With the future regulations and stuff, the national attention on electronic cigarettes and the use of teenagers adopting these things, we kind of wanted to get into something a little more wholesome; a little more rewarding, fulfilling,” Steve said. “That’s kind of what this was all about.”
That led to Steve, Tina and Tim partnering up to open the first iteration of Wall 2 Wall Deals in Otsego in 2019. It wasn’t long, however, before it became apparent that location and building constraints were going to prevent the store from becoming what they wanted it to be.
It also afforded them an opportunity to bring in another business partner.
“I kind of jumped at the opportunity to get into this business,” Nick said. “I thought, there’s no better people to be in business with — especially for my first time — than my family.”
Prior to buying 25% of the business in Little Falls, Nick said he held jobs such as washing windows and working a cash register. All the while, he was saving what money he could because he knew he wanted to join his family in its business endeavors.
Tim worked for a property management company in Minneapolis prior to buying into the Otsego store. That was also a family-owned business, so he was able to learn the business structure and how to make things work in such an environment.
“It’s interesting,” Tim said. “A family-owned business is probably the most rewarding thing; and, I mean, it’s your family, so you have to kind of separate it. You’re business partners and you’re still family, so there has to be that separation. It’s very, very rewarding.”
That is part of what has made this chapter in his career particularly special for Steve. He said he views the Wall 2 Wall Deals in Little Falls as his “swan song” business. He doesn’t plan to start anything else in the future, and hopes to, eventually, help out at the store part-time in his retirement.
It’s something he believes his sons will be able to take and make their own. Having an up-close view of his sons’ growth in their careers is something he doesn’t take for granted; and he’s proud they worked hard to earn the opportunity to buy into the business, rather than have it just given to them.
“As parents, Mom and Dad, me and Tina, it’s been the most rewarding thing that I’ve been a part of because I’m watching these young men become business owners for the first time, and entrepreneurs,” he said. “I feel like I’m teaching them something that they’re going to be able to carry on that will outlast me. In some ways, they’ve already started teaching me some things, too. It’s pretty neat.”
He said each of them brings their own set of attributes to the table, as well. Steve has experience with business development, while Tim has a background in finance. Nick has the outgoing personality and the ability to put a friendly face on the customer service side of the business.
Watching them flourish, he feels they’ll be able to take the business to heights he and Tina wouldn’t be able to reach.
“I like people and I’m excited to get to know people and speak to people,” Nick said. “It’s been kind of intimidating, but it’s also, I’m excited to learn, to take this experience and have it under my belt and just go with it.”
All three men involved in the ownership said they’re also proud to be able to bring affordable options to the people of Little Falls. Much of their inventory is purchased at close-out prices from places such as Costco, Macy’s and many others. They’re able to pass that savings onto the customer on just about any household need.
Steve said he sympathizes with the family of five who needs new coats for everyone, but can’t afford the high prices found at many online or national brick and mortar retailers. He said they spent the summer working with vendors and establishing relationships so they could offer name brands on many items at a lower cost.
“I wanted something different,” Steve said. “I could see bargains and the way the world, in my view, appears to be changing. It seems like the wages never seem to keep up with the costs. As long as that’s a factor, any business that can make the dollar go a little bit further has got a good chance of being in demand. Amazon may be able to get it to your door the same day or the next day, but they’re not always the cheapest.”
Another goal of the business is to keep things fresh. Nick said they plan to bring in new inventory every week.
In the short time since the business opened, Steve said he has been able to feed off of the positive energy he’s gotten from both customers and the six employees they’ve hired. Though there hasn’t been much, he said he’s also open to criticism, as that will only help the business evolve into what is needed in the community.
In the meantime, he is also trying to be observant of what he sees within the customer base. After just a week of being open, he was already seeing senior citizens come in who had mobility issues. As such, he was planning to get motorized scooters in the store to help improve their accessibility to the store.
Steve said it seems as though the west side has already adopted his family and their business as “one of their own.”
“We heard, I don’t know how many times, ‘The west side needed this,’” he said. ‘This is going to be so great.’ ‘I don’t have to go all the way across town.’ It was overwhelming. From day one, it’s been nothing but support and compliments.”
They all said it was a long process in getting the doors open, but it has so far been worth it. Not only have they already developed a love for Little Falls and its people, but they can already feel the positive impact Wall 2 Wall Deals is having on the west side.
“Every town has its dark side, every town has its problems, but I think the majority of the people that we’ve met — that have come in here — really reflect well on this community, and I want to be a part of it,” Steve said.
“Owning a successful business is one thing, but if you own a successful business and you actually impact a community for the positive, it’s even more rewarding that way,” Tim added. “That’s kind of what attracted us to (Little Falls). It’s just more rewarding to actually positively affect someone’s life than just having some store in some big city; seeing maybe 10% of the population. Here, we get to know people. We know people by their names. That’s a big thing.”
