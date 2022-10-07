Little Falls City Council

The Little Falls City Council, from left, Jerry Knafla, Wayne Liljegren, Raquel Lundberg, Mayor Greg Zylka, Brad Hircock, James Storlie, Leif Hanson and Frank Gosiak.

 File photo

The Little Falls City Council will further discuss the possibility of paying volunteer members of city committees and boards later this month.

Monday, Mayor Greg Zylka informed the Council that, if it wanted to increase wages for the mayor, board president and council members, now was the time to discuss that possibility.

