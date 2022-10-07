The Little Falls City Council will further discuss the possibility of paying volunteer members of city committees and boards later this month.
Monday, Mayor Greg Zylka informed the Council that, if it wanted to increase wages for the mayor, board president and council members, now was the time to discuss that possibility.
“I’m not a strong proponent,” he said. “I’m not going to stand up on top and pound my fist saying we need a raise.”
Council Member Frank Gosiak, while not advocating for a raise, said it has been at least 14 years, to his knowledge, since the Council approved a wage increase for itself. Zylka said, as the city does its best to help employees keep up with inflation, he wanted to bring the issue up for discussion among the Council.
“If you are going to consider it, this is the time,” said City Administrator Jon Radermacher. “It wasn’t included into the preliminary levy, but I believe we would have the capacity to handle that.”
Council Member Leif Hanson said he would entertain the idea of giving a raise to the mayor and council president. This was due, in large part, to the additional hours they put in compared to ward representatives.
Particularly, he said, they worked nearly full-time when the COVID-19 pandemic first hit, as they were helping the Economic Development Authority (EDA) to help with the response to business shutdowns and public health directives. Hanson said there was a time when being the mayor was practically a full-time job.
However, Hanson said he is being compensated fairly for the amount of time it takes him to stay informed and to interact with inquiries he receives from the public.
“I didn’t get into this because of the pay,” Hanson said. “In fact, I remained willfully ignorant to the pay when I first ran. I suspected there was pay, but I didn’t know. When I was reviewing the city charter, trying to get a feel for how the city government worked, I stumbled across it.”
Zylka said he wouldn’t be comfortable taking a raise while the remainder of the Council did not. He said he is also fine with what he is being paid.
“What about people that are on these commissions?” said Council Member Wayne Liljegren. “Do you think they should get something? I had a meeting today with the (Heritage Preservation Commission) HPC, there’s three that aren’t on the Council that are on that.”
Hanson agreed.
Zylka said, though he also agreed, there are a lot of people on the city’s various boards and committees.
“I realize that,” Liljegren said. “But, I mean, you don’t have to give them $1,000 or $500, but just something for attending these meetings.”
Radermacher said the topic has come up in conversations he has had with his counterparts both regionally and throughout the state. There are a number of communities that do offer some sort of compensation for members of its boards and committees.
That pay is often on a per-meeting basis. He said he had seen everything from $20 to $50 per meeting.
Further, he said the Council has a special budget meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24. That would be a good place to discuss that matter, along with any other financial issues members of the Council or city staff wanted to see addressed.
“I think if there’s some ideas or considerations that you want, put those down, bring that to the table, we’ll set a topic and time to discuss that during the special budget meeting that we have on the 24th,” Radermacher said.
Zylka asked Radermacher, in the meantime, to figure out how many volunteers there are within those groups and come up with an estimate as to how much it would cost to start paying them.
Hanson said he looked forward to the opportunity to “hammer out the details.”
“I’m glad you brought it up, Wayne, because I wholeheartedly agree,” Hanson said.
