Wabash National plans to move its entire refrigerated trailer operation to its Little Falls plant. The move will mean an addition of more than 200 jobs and a $23 million investment into the community.

Wabash National is prepared to undergo an even bigger expansion and make a larger investment in the area than what was presented just a few months ago.

Monday, the Little Falls Economic Development Authority (EDA) and Morrison County Rural Development Financing Authority (RDFA) held a joint meeting during which they heard Wabash’s newest proposal from Chief Strategy Officer Dustin Smith. The company — which manufactures semi trailers and other shipping accessories — plans to relocate its entire refrigerated trailer operation to its plant in Little Falls.

