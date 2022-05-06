Wabash National may soon be adding about 80 new jobs at its Little Falls production facility.
The Little Falls City Council will hold a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 9, on the company’s request to the city to apply for a Minnesota Investment Fund (MIF) Grant on its behalf.
“We had a discussion and a meeting with Wabash a couple of weeks ago,” said Little Falls Finance Director Lori Kasella. “They are considering a potential expansion here in Little Falls.”
If Wabash receives a MIF grant, it is considered a business subsidy from the city. With that being the case, a public hearing for the subsidy will be held at the same time.
Wabash National, an Indiana-based company, makes high-test, lightweight truck trailers. It opened its Little Falls facility in 2017, after acquiring the building formerly owned by Larson Boats, which shuttered its Little Falls operations in January 2017.
“I would just add, thanks to Wabash for considering another great investment into our community,” said Little Falls Mayor Greg Zylka.
Tuesday, Morrison County Administrator Matt LeBlanc informed the Board of the Commissioners he had recently met with leadership at Wabash’s Little Falls facility. He said the company owns 14 facilities across the nation, and Little Falls is among those being considered for expansion.
He said the county — along with leaders from the school district and other sectors within the community — were asked to provide some sort of support for the expansion.
He said, with the Board’s approval, he was preparing to provide a letter that states the county will provide the same support it has in the past.
“The support in the past, didn’t we get them $40,000 a year for 10 years off of their taxes, or something like that?” said Commissioner Mike Wilson.
LeBlanc said that is correct, and that money was provided through Rural Development Finance Authority funding. Wabash would ask, if it expands in Little Falls, that funding is extended for five years.
Wilson said, with that, Wabash would commit to maintaining and adding a specific number of jobs.
“Wabash has been kind of a godsend at a time when the boating industry exited Little Falls,” said Board Chair Greg Blaine. “Utilization of that facility out there — the opportunity to add another 80 jobs to the community — I think is a good thing and it’s important. Commissioner Wilson and I will have the opportunity to see, too, some of the more particulars of that in preparation for Tuesday.”
