One of Morrison County’s long-time department heads is moving on from his position in local government.
Tuesday, Morrison County Administrator Matt LeBlanc informed the County Board that Health and Human Services Director Brad Vold had resigned from his position. Vold has worked for the county for nearly 18 years over two stints of employment. His last day will be March 23.
Vold accepted a position as a county liaison for government programs with Blue Cross Blue Shield. He said it was an opportunity that was “hard to pass up,” though the staff, administration and Board with Morrison County made it a difficult decision.
He was initially hired by the county as a social worker, a position he held from 1990 - 1996. He returned in June 2011 as the Social Services director. He eventually also took on the role as Public Health director, and over the last two years has overseen the merger of those two departments into Health and Human Services (HHS).
“We’re very thankful for his service to the county.,” LeBlanc said.
“Happy for him and his family as he goes on to take a role supporting northern Minnesota,” he added.
With that, LeBlanc asked the Board for acknowledgment to initiate the process of hiring a replacement. The first step, he said, would be to review the job description, after which it would be posted to solicit potential applicants.
That led into a lengthy discussion, as the Board will now be tasked with filling two key roles within the county’s staff. Along with looking for a new HHS director, the Board voted, Feb. 21, to appoint a new auditor/treasurer — a measure that will go into effect, March 23.
Commissioner Randy Winscher asked LeBlanc if the job would be posted internally before it is opened up to outside applicants. LeBlanc said it’s an option, though he recommended doing an internal and external posting at the same time.
“By doing that — I don’t know of an internal candidate,” LeBlanc said. “I’m asking currently, but if there isn’t one we could lose 10 days just posting that. We’ll cast the net as wide as we can to find the best qualified candidate.”
Winscher then asked the Board if it felt a commissioner should be included on a hiring panel that will be formed to screen applications. He said he was in favor of having one or two commissioners involved in the process. That initial panel, he said, could narrow the pool of applicants to two or three before the Board would make the final hiring decision.
Board Chair Jeffrey Jelinski said that was fine with him. He suggested Commissioner Greg Blaine to take the seat on the panel, as he is the Board’s liaison to the HHS Department.
Blaine said he was open to serving the Board in any way it needed.
LeBlanc said he recently met with Human Resources Director Beth Hamlin to have a discussion regarding if the panel should be formed and, if so, who would serve on it. Theoretically, they could not have more than two county board members on the panel to avoid creating a quorum.
“In our discussions, just so the Board is aware, our approach, if appropriate, was a bit on the technical aspect; to understand the technical aspect of both Social Services and Public Health,” Vold said.
That would also include a “broader spectrum” that includes “being the face of an organization,” having the qualifications to lead a 100-person department, having conflict resolution skills and having public engagement experience.
Once LeBlanc and Hamlin have the right panel formed, they would inform the Board, which would be able to offer recommendations. LeBlanc said a member of the Board could certainly be included in that part of the process.
There is no requirement in state statute mandating that the Board has to make the hire for HHS director. As such, LeBlanc could make the final decision, if the Board asked him to do so.
What made the decision difficult, according to Blaine, is the fact there is not a hiring policy laid out for the Board. While he was willing to serve on the panel, he also wanted to be respectful to the wishes of LeBlanc and Hamlin and their roles.
“I think it’s important to assemble — as our administrator said — a panel of people to interview,” Blaine said. “This is a highly important position within our organization; one of the top.”
He also asked LeBlanc if there would ever be consideration made toward going back to HHS being two departments — Social Services and Public Health. While that would create a need to hire an additional department head, he said the fact they are combined makes it an even more difficult position to fill.
Earlier that day, LeBlanc said he met with all 10 of the subordinate unit leads within the HHS Department. Each of them had nothing but positive things to say about having the two departments combined. He felt they had codified it as one department in 2022, after the Public Health portion unionized under one group covered by HHS.
Ultimately, any change would not likely be to split the department back into two groups, but rather to reorganize duties that currently fall under the Public Health or Social Services umbrella.
“There’s not any interest — by talking to those leaders — of separation,” LeBlanc said. “But now that it’s been a couple of years, what there is an ask and consideration for is to make that alignment by function, not just by who your supervisor was.”
Blaine said, in thinking about including a commissioner on the hiring panel, he wanted to remain consistent when making all decisions regarding the hiring of a department head. That, of course, was at least in part concerning the upcoming decision on auditor/treasurer, as well.
Jelinski felt that if the Board elected to put someone on the hiring committee, it should be only one person. It wasn’t necessary to put the entire Board on it because those are tasks that fall under the purview of LeBlanc and Hamlin.
Winscher reiterated that he felt one or two Board members should be included on the initial hiring committee, which would narrow the pool down to two or three finalists. At that point, the entire Board would interview them and make a decision — much like it was done when LeBlanc was hired in November 2021.
He felt that was particularly important in regard to the auditor/treasurer hire.
“Again, the reason being is, we’re taking that from an elected official down to appointed, so I would like to probably do the same way we did with the county (administrator); narrow it down to two or three and then let us make the final decision,” Winscher said.
“I feel strongly in agreement with you, Commissioner Winscher, especially in the case of the auditor/treasurer, because of the decision that’s been made by this Board to have this appointed, or hired by the county,” Blaine said. “That responsibility should come to the County Board.”
He added that the Board has not been consistent in its hiring process. While it has interviewed and hired candidates for some positions, it had only approved the recommended candidate for others. An example of the latter was the fairly recent hire of Kris VonBerge as the county’s Veterans Services Officer.
To clarify, LeBlanc said the current hiring policy is to have at least three people on a hiring panel to interview the candidates. A member of HR and administration will always be included.
“I believe that my role is to perform the function of making sure we have the right people here, as well as, in the position of the Health and Human Services director,” he said. “That position right now is a direct report to me.”
Ultimately, he said he would comply with whatever the Board decided. In the meantime, he suggested the next step should be for him to come back to the Board with a job description and a list of questions the hiring panel will ask. He also will propose who should be represented on that panel.
Commissioner Mike LeMieur suggested they put two commissioners on the hiring committee for the HHS director. The panel will then bring its preferred candidate forward for approval by the entire Board.
Blaine said he agreed that it probably wasn’t necessary to interview the candidates for HHS as a Board. However, he was still in favor of doing it that way to hire the auditor/treasurer.
“I would say that I feel strongly that this board will be the final hire of the auditor/treasurer, because we were the ones that made the decision to appoint,” he said. “We have publicly stated that one of the reasons for that was, the residents of the county elected us to be able to make that decision.”
