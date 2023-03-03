Brad Vold

Morrison County Health and Human Services Director Brad Vold speaks to the County Board during its Feb. 21, meeting in Little Falls.

 Screenshot from YouTube

One of Morrison County’s long-time department heads is moving on from his position in local government.

Tuesday, Morrison County Administrator Matt LeBlanc informed the County Board that Health and Human Services Director Brad Vold had resigned from his position. Vold has worked for the county for nearly 18 years over two stints of employment. His last day will be March 23.

Load comments