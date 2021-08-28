Coralynn Martin opened the Welcome Home Ceremony for Vietnam veterans at The Wall That Heals in Rice by emphasizing just two words.
“‘Thank you.’ Two words. Eight letters,” said Martin, a Rice American Legion Auxiliary Unit 473 member and daughter of a Vietnam veteran. “We say it all the time, so where’s the power, the emotion in the ‘thank you?’ When do two words, eight letters, earn their stripes as words of gratitude, words of appreciation, words of thankfulness? We open our arms and our hearts and welcome them all home. They did not all come home alive, they did not all come home whole, and many are not home yet.”
It was a powerful way to open one of the signature events of the week-long celebration in Rice, which centered around the visit of The Wall That Heals. The exhibit is a three-quarters size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. It travels the country every year, and is making 28 stops in 2021. It was in Rice from Aug. 18 - 22, its only stop in Minnesota this year.
The ceremony helps give veterans of the Vietnam War the warm welcome home they didn’t receive upon returning from southeast Asia. Martin pointed out that the men and women who fought in Vietnam showed “unparalleled” bravery and courage, while enduring great hardships.
“They sacrificed their today so this nation could have a better tomorrow,” she said. “Yet, when they returned home, they often did not receive the deserved praise from a grateful nation for their sacrifices. So, I stand here today as a grateful American, and I represent the many grateful Americans who wish they could reach out and thank you personally.”
Rice Mayor Brian Skroch, during a short speech, proclaimed Aug. 18 - Aug. 22 as Vietnam Veterans War Memorial Week in the town of just less than 1,300 residents. That was followed by a presentation of the colors by members of the Rice American Legion Post 473 and the playing of the Star Spangled Banner. That was capped off by a flyover from two C-130 Hercules aircraft from the 934th Airlift Wing of the U.S. Air Force.
The two keynote speakers of the afternoon were Minnesota Sen. Jeff Howe, R-Rockville, and U.S. Army (Ret. Sgt.) Bruce Olson, a Rice resident and Vietnam veteran.
Howe spent 38 years as a member of the U.S. armed forces. As a member of the U.S. Navy, he was deployed once to Iran and did two tours in Iraq. He later joined the Minnesota Army National Guard.
He reflected on the fact that The Wall That Heals allows those who served in Vietnam to continue their legacy in their own communities. He said it had been displayed in nearly 700 communities nationwide, and the fact it was in Rice was “a big deal.”
“Many people cannot get to Washington, D.C. to see the actual Memorial,” Howe told the large crowd gathered on the playground at Rice Elementary. “This allows family members to see the sacrifices that their relatives have made are not in vain, and their honor lives on. Those over 58,000 brave men and women made the ultimate sacrifice, and are now enshrined forever in American history.”
He said the Vietnam War was an important part of the nation’s history, when men and women “answered the call of duty and put their lives on the line to fight for freedom.” The downside, he said, was that they were met with anger and disrespect at home.
Howe said they were the only veterans in U.S. history to be treated with disdain upon their return. That treatment, he said, has contributed to the 100,000 Vietnam veterans who have died by suicide, mainly because of untreated post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
“Our country learned a valuable lesson and has made great strides to get better, but only because of the Vietnam veterans,” he said. “... It was the Vietnam veterans that ensured when we returned from Afghanistan and Iraq, that we were going to get treated right.
“Every single name on that wall represents an American hero, and there’s a story behind each one of them, and a legacy that lives on,” Howe said.
Olson’s story began when he decided to enlist after being drafted into Vietnam. A farm boy from rural Minnesota, he was the grandson of a World War I veteran and the son of a World War II veteran. He got his orders for Vietnam almost immediately.
He and his unit got a rude welcome to Vietnam. The airfield where they were supposed to land was under attack when they arrived. They had to circle for more than an hour before the airfield was clear.
“This was really something to behold when you never really thought nothing about war,” Olson said.
Two days after arrival in January 1968, Olson and his unit received their order to Dong Tam, a place he described as “a sand pile” on the Mekong River Delta. As an outfit of engineers, their job was to build an airfield.
He said the first few days in Dong Tam were uneventful. That didn’t last long, however.
“I’d been in the country for two weeks and the Tet Offensive of ‘68 started,” Olson said. “Down there it was called mortar alley. We had 18 days and nights of continuous mortar. You would get up and the mortars were falling, and when you went to bed they were falling. We basically lived in a bunker most of the time.”
He survived the onslaught from the Viet Cong, and said the rest of the tour was better. He was set to return home in January 1969, and even had a wedding planned for Jan. 18. But the date on which he was supposed to leave got changed. In order to make it home to get married, Olson and about 10 other guys in his unit agreed to extend for six months. Their commanding officer (CO) said if they did that, he’d ensure Olson could get home for his wedding.
He was home for three weeks before he had to go back to Vietnam.
“I got back over to the outfit that I was in and we were supposed to have this big air base to build,” he said. “I came to the company and there wasn’t a single person there I knew. Well, what is going on? Here we were back living in rice paddies and little tents. The start of the second tour.”
Just a couple months later, in April 1969, he and 75 other men were building a road. Up until that point, he said everything had been relatively quiet throughout his second tour.
One night he woke up and “could hear the whistles coming in.” His company was met with a surprise mortar barrage that took out its communications system early on.
He said, as engineers, they were equipped with M-16s, but “nothing to go against a mortar attack.” His CO had been asleep in a Jeep when it all started.
“He ended up sacrificing his life,” Olson recalled. “He just got the call off for air support so we didn’t get overrun. The helicopters were there in about 15 minutes, but we lost our company commander that night.”
His CO was one of 25 men lost that night, one-third of his unit. After that, he said he didn’t think he would ever see Minnesota again. All he could do was hope and pray to God that he would make it out of there alive.
He made it and was set to return home — this time for good — in August 1969. He said everything was relatively quiet when he had come back for his wedding just months earlier. It was much different the second time around.
“When I came home in August of ‘69, that was probably one of the worst things I had to do,” Olson said. “They made us change into civilian clothes. We had to go to Oakland Air Force Base, and it was nothing but protesters. They were protesting, calling you all kinds of names.
“We were told on the plane to forget Vietnam, put on our civilian clothes and disappear,” he said. “I was never able to talk about Vietnam for about 30 years.”
He said it was only a few years ago he started going to reunions. Through a lot of tears and working through the unseen scars he has carried for more than 50 years, he was able to get up and tell his story at The Wall That Heals.
He said none of that would be possible without the support of his wife, Linda, family, friends and God.
“I’m still here after 75 years,” Olson said.
