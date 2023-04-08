Residents throughout Morrison County recently received their property tax statements in the mail.
Monday, Little Falls Mayor Greg Zylka asked City Administrator Jon Radermacher to explain the process of how property taxes are determined.
“I saw the city is getting beat up over the increase of valuation of homes,” Zylka said.
Radermacher said he received his statement in the mail that day. Little Falls residents were likely to notice the city portion of their taxes “went up a lot.”
That was due, in part, to the 15.02% levy increase approved by the Council in December 2022, but he urged residents to also look closely at the valuation of their property. For example, he said his own valuation increased by 25% from 2022 to 2023.
However, he said the city portion of the taxes was less than 25%
“We were under what the increase was but, across the board, almost all properties in the city saw a huge valuation increase,” Radermacher said.
He explained that the Morrison County Assessor’s Office does valuation on all properties within the county, even those within city limits. At the Board of Equalization meeting in April 2022, he said staff members from the Assessor’s Office warned that “a major shift” was coming in 2023, due mainly to the set of practices statutorily required for how it evaluates and places value upon a property.
The valuation is dependent primarily on property sales. There is a formula through which the Assessor’s Office factors in comparative properties within the same classification and similar locations.
“What they saw — and their evaluation period matters a lot into this — they saw the sales of properties go up quite a bit,” Radermacher said.
The 2023 valuations, he said, are reflective of sales going back to 2021 and 2022. There are always lagging impacts, so while properties might not have been high — perhaps even stabilized or “dipped a little” — over the last six months, those are not the numbers that influence the 2023 valuation.
“That’s always going to be the struggle,” he said. “We’re always going to be that year, year and a half behind what has happened in terms of sales of property and where it’s going to be in terms of valuations of property that apply to your taxes.”
As a result, he said the 2023 valuations are reflective of a time when sales “really increased a lot.” They may even creep up a bit more in 2024.
What they also learned at the 2022 Board of Equalization meeting was that the county had to make some adjustments. They had fallen below the floor set by the state regarding the range in which properties should be valued. Radermacher said they try to stay within a window of 90% to 105%.
In the “little bit of flexibility” the county gets on the matter, according to Radermacher, the County Assessor’s Office has tried to keep those numbers on the low end of the spectrum. Heading into the 2023 season, they were below that 90% threshold.
“If they didn’t make a major change and shift to it, the state probably would have stepped in and made it for them,” Radermacher said. “They were doing that as a means to ensure there was still some local control in the process for that valuation.”
Little Falls’ Board of Equalization meeting for 2023 is scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 18, at Little Falls City Hall. That is one avenue through which residents can lobby to have their valuation changed. Anyone who wishes to come forward at that meeting to discuss their taxes needs to call or write a letter to the County Assessor’s Office beforehand.
“That is one of the means in which property values can be changed,” Radermacher said. “Unfortunately, you need to have really strong factual evidence in order for you to change the valuation of your property at that meeting.”
Namely, he said a property owner must be able to show proof of a factor that decreases the value of their property, which the County Assessor may not have seen due to its inspection rotation.
Radermacher said the city has been trying to communicate with residents that the taxes on their property is not based solely on the budget. He also noted that the overall tax base within the community is going up, which helps keep year over year increases lower than they might have been if there were no new properties added to the tax base.
Barrett Petfood Innovations is now included in the overall tax roll.
“Their TIF is actually going to close out early based on what I’m projecting,” Radermacher said. “That will be really good for our community when those projects and dollars come back in.”
Similar projects with companies like Wabash and Falls Fabricating will eventually provide even more relief.
Residential valuations — particularly apartments — can be even more complicated. Radermacher hopes once the new building that will be constructed this year will provide clarity, but also urge other developers to build in Little Falls without needing assistance from the city via a tax increment financing (TIF) district, for example.
“Hopefully that then expands the growth of single-family homes, as well,” he said. “We need all sorts of housing, based on our housing study.”
