The Hollow

The Upstage Players will present “The Hollow,” Jan. 20 – 22 at the Upsala High School auditorium. The cast includes front row (from left): Melanie Cimenski, Leonice Prokott, Josh Knudtson, Bethany Newman and Chantelle Frie. Back row: Mark Koehn, Jeff Czech, Lucy Aleckson, Greg Cimenski, Evelynn Alecskson, Christian Newman and Lisa Hansen.

 Submitted photo

All are invited to relieve the winter boredom, by coming to Upsala to enjoy some entertaining community theatre with actors from the Upsala, Swanville, Royalton and Sartell areas.

The Upstage Players will be producing its winter murder mystery, “The Hollow,” by Agatha Christie Friday and Saturday, Jan. 20 – 21, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 22, at 2 p.m., in the Upsala High School Auditorium.

