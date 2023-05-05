The Upstage Players Board is hosting auditions for its 2023 summer community theatre production, “Singin’ in the Rain.”
Auditions will be held in the media center at the Upsala High School Monday and Tuesday, May 15 – 16, from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Actors are allowed to leave after their audition instead of remaining the entire time, but should plan to arrive with enough time to fill out the audition form.
Anyone who was planning to audition, but can’t make that audition date work, can email Melanie at mcimenski@isd485.org to see if something can be worked out.
The play offers roles for a wide variety of ages, from middle/high school to very wise. In order to be considered for a role, actors must be able to be present for all performances.
Auditioning actors will one, be taught a short section of choreography to dance two to four times in a group, two, will perform a 30-second segment of a song from the show, and three, will dramatically interpret one of the one-minute monologues available on the Upstage Players’ website. It is not required for the monologue to be memorized.
Visit upstageplayers.org to view a list of characters, actor requirements for roles, and links to the audition routine choreography tutorial, audition song options, and audition monologues.
Those interested can feel free to reach out to Cimeski with questions about roles, show requirements, etc.
This summer, when “Singin’ in the Rain” hits the stage, audiences will be transported back to a time when the transition is being made from silent films to “talkies.”Everyone is having trouble adapting.
Don Lockwood and Lina Lamont, the era’s leading romantic couple, are hit hard when their production crew wants to make talkies, as well. When their latest film is remade into a musical, only Don has the voice for the new singing part. After a lot of practice with a diction coach, Lina still sounds terrible. Enter Kathy Selden, a bright young aspiring actress. Will she steal Lina’s lines and her love? Find out in “Singin’ in the Rain.”
Rehearsals are Sundays, from 3 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., and Mondays and Thursdays, from 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. at the Upsala High School. A tentative rehearsal schedule is available online at upstage players.org. This schedule is subject to shift (minimally) due to actor availability.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.