The Upstage Players Board is hosting auditions for its 2023 summer community theatre production, “Singin’ in the Rain.”

Auditions will be held in the media center at the Upsala High School Monday and Tuesday, May 15 – 16, from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Actors are allowed to leave after their audition instead of remaining the entire time, but should plan to arrive with enough time to fill out the audition form.

Load comments