Jon Archer of Schlenner Wenner and Co. presented his audit report to the Upsala School Board at its December meeting, Wednesday. It was an unmodified (clean) opinion.
“The audit went very well, with no issues. Things look good,” he said.
He mentioned to the board that there was one thing they hear him talk about every year, and that is the segregation of duties in accounting.
“In smaller schools with a smaller staff, duties are not separated as they would be in a larger organization,” he said. “You do a decent job mitigating that.”
Archer mentioned that there were some outstanding checks older than three years that should be turned over to the state as unclaimed property.
He commented on a trend of decreasing enrollment, which he has been seeing in many schools over the past year, “a fairly normal trend.”
At the same meeting, the Board approved the final levy certification for fiscal year 2022 at $956,233.60. The levy showed a 2.33% decrease from the prior year.
The current year’s district budget was discussed as well, with Supt. Vern Capelle explaining that “it looks like we’re on pace.”
Upsala School Board Briefs:
In other business Wednesday, Dec. 23, the Upsala School Board:
• Discussing how to proceed following the recent referendum loss. “There are safety and maintenance projects that need to be done even though the referendum failed,” said Supt. Vern Capelle. “There are big-ticket items that we’ve been putting off and we’ll have to get those done anyway.” The general consensus of the board members was to wait until the January reorganizational meeting to plan specifics;
• Learning from Principal Nick Klug that Aliah Warga and Nicholas Kulla are this year’s ExCEL award representatives and that Kristine Biniek and Christian Ripplinger are this year’s Triple A (academics, arts, and athletics) Award representatives;
• Having a short discussion regarding football pairing and the need to have more practices and activities in Upsala. More specifics will be worked out in the coming weeks;
• Approving a $100 donation from David and Tamara Schlumpberger in memory of Kya Bartkowicz, a $500 donation from Lange Oil for the Letterman’s’ Club, a $500 donation from Lange Oil for Dollars for Scholars;
• Approving the resignation of Kristi Hasslen as administrative assistant;
• Approving the hiring of Gina Gross as the new administrative assistant;
• Approving a leave of absence for paraprofessional Katie Cichon in March;
• Approving the resignation of custodian Joey Fuchs, effective Dec. 22;
• Approving an agreement with Apptegy for website and mobile app design and development. “Asking districts who work with them, their support and customer service is stellar,” Capelle said;
• Adopting a resolution in support of the Congressional Individuals with disabilities Education Act (IDEA) Full Funding Act;
• Approving a contract with special education teacher Grace Schultz, beginning Jan. 3, 2022;
• Approving a professional development request for a team of four to attend the High Reliability Schools summit, Feb. 16-18, 2022, per district Policy 412. Sourcewell will reimburse for attendance costs, while the district will cover travel costs; and
• Approving a $1 per hour pay increase for custodian Nicole Frie following completion of boiler licensing class and exam.
• The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Upsala School Board will be Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. in the high school media center.
