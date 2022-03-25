Responding to the maintenance and repair needs of a large school facility with heavy usage, and in the wake of two failed referendum votes, the Upsala School Board is studying various capital projects to prioritize them.
“There are always projects needing to be done which can’t wait for a referendum,” said Board Chair Dean Peterson. “We’re also trying to reconfigure a new bond question, while looking for alternate ways to fund some projects. There is no definite timeline for a new bond question, but the need to do these things has not changed.”
Regardless of a failed vote, one area of the roof was replaced in 2021, due to leaking. One of the summer maintenance projects for this year is the replacement of roofs 19 (band room) and 24 (cafeteria). There are other vulnerable spots on the roof which can be patched for now.
The district’s facilities committee has put together a list of capital projects that were included in the referendum. Board members were asked to look over the list and prioritize the projects, at the Wednesday school board meeting.
“Our focus is not so much on costs right now, but on prioritizing the projects to see if any can be eliminated,” said Supt. Vern Capelle. “A three-tier approach is a good way to look at this.”
“We found out that anything electrical has gone up substantially,” said Stephen Roerick, facilities committee member. “There may be other ways to pay for some of the projects.”
It’s realistic that some projects would not be started for another 18 months, given the timeline of a potential third bond vote and estimate gathering.
“We’re anticipating that 18 months from now, costs may be 25% higher. Interest rates are rising too,” Capelle said.
Also included in the summer maintenance projects is the replacement of the carpets in two or three elementary classrooms as well as the stripping of wax on all the tile floors in the hallways.
“It’s never been done in my time here,” said Capelle. “The carpeting is being replaced with carpet squares, which can be replaced individually if necessary. We have those in a couple rooms and they look very good.”
The summer maintenance projects are covered by long-term maintenance dollars, a budgeted item.
“We’re limited in this funding, though, as it’s based on annual enrollment. It’s not sufficient for us to complete all necessary deferred maintenance projects,” he said.
Upsala School Board Briefs:
In other business Wednesday, the Upsala School Board:
• Heard Supt. Vern Capelle’s update on the playground installation. There has been a 5% increase in costs, and he recommended ordering the equipment and supplies soon, to lock in the price. He also recommended doing a commercial install rather than a community install, for time efficiency and also for proper, safe installation;
• Discussed a proposed joint public meeting with both Upsala and Swanville school boards in reference to the football pairing;
• Authorized the removal from service of Bus 23;
• Approved donations of $1,000 from Scott and Sara Arvig for Dollars for Scholars, $8,400 from the Upsala Lions for the band trip, $25 from the Upsala Lions for Kindergarten Readiness, $750 from the Upsala Lions for post-prom, $100 from J and M Gerlach for the playground, $100 from Bill and Lisa Abeler for the playground, $100 from Camp Lebanon for the playground, and the following donations for robotics: $200 from Schultz Auctioneers, $250 from Walmart Community Grant, $500 from Felling Trailers, $750 from the National Guard, $2,000 from the Argosy Foundation, $3,000 from Medtronic and $5,000 from the Gene Haas Foundation;
• Approved a lane change for Lindsay Bergmann, from MA+10 to MA+20;
• Authorized the administration to seek bids/quotes for summer maintenance projects;
• Recognized the follow wrestlers for their awards: Jeremy Mugg with All-State, All-Conference and letterwinner; Brandon Mugg with JV-All-Star and letterwinner; and letterwinners Bryce Binek, Max Lange and Jake Leners; and
• Approved a paraprofessional contract with Trevon Roberts-Sand.
The next regular meeting of the Upsala School Board will be Wednesday, April 27, at 7:30 p.m. in the high school media center.
