The March school board meeting in Upsala began with a presentation made by Rich ­­­­­­Ragatz of Ideal Energy in Bloomington, March 22. A lengthy discussion followed as board members pinned down how the solar panels could be expected to benefit the district.

“We’ve been in business since 2010, and we’ve done 160 different schools,” said Ragatz. “We’re working on 40 schools now.”

