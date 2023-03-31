The March school board meeting in Upsala began with a presentation made by Rich Ragatz of Ideal Energy in Bloomington, March 22. A lengthy discussion followed as board members pinned down how the solar panels could be expected to benefit the district.
“We’ve been in business since 2010, and we’ve done 160 different schools,” said Ragatz. “We’re working on 40 schools now.”
The proposed solar panels would be installed on top of the roof membrane, with no roof penetration. The unit is self-ballasted. It would require 5,000 square feet of roof space.
There would be no up-front cost for the installation, which would be paid for through the Solar for Schools grant of $102,000 from the State of Minnesota.
There is projected to be 71.5% discount on energy starting in year one and moving forward. Electrical savings over the life of the system are projected to be $281,000.
“We know the numbers based on all of our installations,” said Ragatz.
Maintenance costs are covered by Ideal Energy through the first 20 years of the life of the panels.
Board Member Stephen Roerick asked what the expected maintenance costs would be in years 21-40. Ragatz responded that maintenance costs should be minimal, as the panels are essentially maintenance-free by design.
Board Chair Marvin Wensmann asked about deterioration as the unit ages.
“The warranty guarantees that the unit will be producing at 80% of peak by year 25 or there would be full replacement,” Ragatz said.
Along with the solar panels, the company would provide an education program for grades 4-6, grade 8 and high school.
“This is deficient curriculum for the situation, without a panel on the ground that the kids can work with,” said Board Member Dean Peterson. “I don’t see taking kids on the roof. I wish there was a solar lab the kids could sit down with.”
Supt. Vern Capelle said there would be curriculum training available.
“This is not a significant amount of electricity being produced; it’s just a way to use the grant,” said Peterson. “And if it’s ‘our’ panel, why does the rate keep going up? I’m not sure this is what the state had in mind when this grant was set up.”
If the Board chooses to move forward with the system, installation would be sometime during the summer.
“We want to use a new roof,” Capelle said. “We have not determined which roof it’s going on.”
The Board will vote on whether to install the solar panel system at its next regular board meeting, Wednesday, April 26.
Upsala School Board Briefs:
In other business Wednesday, March 22, the Upsala School Board:
• Listened to a presentation by Jennifer Henry regarding Knowledge Bowl and Mentor program;
• Heard a report from Curriculum Committee member Mike Klasen regarding an advisory committee that is being set up. “We’re thinking of not opening it to the public,” he said;
• Approved the spring coach roster;
• Approved donations of a stove for the FACS room from anonymous, $200 from Resurrected Artist for the Drama Club, $200 from the Sobieski Lions Club for a wheelchair, and $5,000 from anonymous for playground landscaping;
• Approved the resignation of paraprofessional Trevon Roberts-Sand, effective March 15;
• Approved out-of-state travel for Tim Riitters to attend the National Council for Teachers of Mathematics Conference. All funds will be reimbursed by Sourcewell;
• Approved a salary lane advancement for Jacob Drimel from BA10 to BA20;
• Approved Senior High Band trip to Orlando and a cruise in April 2024;
• Approved the change of job title from Lead Custodian to Building/Grounds Manager and increased the duration of the agreement from 250 days to 260. The manager will also be attending school board meetings; and
• Approved the Building/Grounds Manager agreement with Andy Harren, effective April 17, 2023.
The next regularly scheduled Upsala School Board meeting will be Wednesday, April 26, at 7:30 p.m. in the high school media center.
