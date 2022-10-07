The preliminary levy for 2022 payable 2023 was approved by the Upsala School Board at the maximum of $1.066 million, at its monthly meeting, Wednesday, Sept. 28. This is an increase of $107,679.88, or 11.26%.
“Residential market value (of property in the district) increased $9.408 million. Net tax capacity increased $157,031.00,” said Supt. Vern Capelle. “When those numbers go up, equalization aid from the state goes down.”
A preliminary levy amount is set each year, anticipating the increase or decrease of the coming year’s projected budget. The levy amount will be finalized in December.
“It’s our practice to approve the maximum,” said Board Chair Dean Peterson.
“We can choose to decrease the levy when it’s finalized, but we cannot raise it,” Capelle said.
The 2021 payable 2022 levy featured a 2.1% decrease. There was a 6.56% decrease with the 2020 payable 2021 levy, which followed an 8.76% increase in the 2019 payable 2020 levy.
Upsala School Board Briefs:
In other business Wednesday, Sept. 28, the Upsala School Board:
• Heard a report from the curriculum committee regarding its recent meeting to review curriculum policis 600, 603 and 604. Members Marvin Wensmann and Stephen Roerick determined the next steps in curriculum review include the administration hosting a meeting with interested community members to discuss the curriculum resources and learning objectives. Then, the administration will invite public comment at a community forum. To find out the date and time of the meeting, call the school (320) 573-2174, 75 or 76;
• Approved changes to the following policies (after a second reading of them), which can be found on the district’s webpage: 209, 410, 415, 416, 417, 418, 515, 524, 603, 604, 708, 709, 721 and 722;
• Approved the following donations: $200 from the Royalton Sportsmen’s Club for student school supples and $500 from Centra Sota Coop for the playground fund;
• Approved a renewal $11,588 quote from RAM Mutual Insurance for Workers’ Compensation Liability and renewal quote of $53,070 from Liberty Mutual Insurance for Property/Liability;
• Approved salary schedule lane advancements for these teachers: Hannah Tiffany BA to BA+10, Aaron Fisher BA+10 to MA, Jonathan Leither BA+10 to MA, Amber Mayers BA+20 to MA, Karlee Peterson MA+20 to MA+30, Kennedy Duclos MA+20 to MA+37 and Desiree Bengston MA+30 to MA+37;
• Established the annual Truth in Taxation meeting on Dec. 22, at 7 p.m., just prior to the regular monthly meeting;
• Approved the schedule of fundraisers as presented;
• Approved the Purchase of Service Agreement with Morrison County Social Services and Northern Pines Mental Health Center for school-based mental health services. “This is a program we’ve had for several years,” said Supt. Vern Capelle;
• Approved the clinical experience teaching affiliation agreement with the University of Minnesota for student teacher placements;
• Approved a $4,500 quote from Industrial Appraisal Company to complete an on-site appraised for fixed-asset accounting control and insurance valuation. “This hasn’t been done since 2015, and the auditor recommends it be done every three years,” Capelle said;
• Approved the winter coaching assignments as presented by the activities director;
• Approved a quote of $13,930.59 to replace the boiler water softener system; and
• Learned that FMLA leaves are automatically approved by law, so the Board doesn’t need to approve them. In fact, the Board cannot deny them.
The next regularly-scheduled Upsala School Board meeting will be Wednesday, Oct. 27, at 7:30 p.m. in the high school media center.
