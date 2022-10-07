upsala school sig

The preliminary levy for 2022 payable 2023 was approved by the Upsala School Board at the maximum of $1.066 million, at its monthly meeting, Wednesday, Sept. 28. This is an increase of $107,679.88, or 11.26%.

“Residential market value (of property in the district) increased $9.408 million. Net tax capacity increased $157,031.00,” said Supt. Vern Capelle. “When those numbers go up, equalization aid from the state goes down.”

